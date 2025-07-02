Charlene Howard’s “Hiding from the COVID-19 Monster: A Book about Fighting Fear with Facts” is a Fun-Filled Adventure Educating Children on How to Overcome Their Fears
“Hiding from the COVID-19 Monster: A Book about Fighting Fear with Facts” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charlene Howard is an informative and fun way for young readers to learn the facts about staying healthy.
Philadelphia, PA, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Hiding from the COVID-19 Monster: A Book about Fighting Fear with Facts” is a charming story of a little girl facing her fear of a monster. It can be used to help relieve children’s anxieties about the unknown and teach health safety.
In this book, Faith is a curious little girl who, like other children, has many questions about COVID-19. However, the adults in her life do not answer her questions, which leads her to rely on her own vivid imagination to explain why her environment has changed so drastically.... She concludes that COVID-19 is actually a monster whose plan is to take over the world.”
Thus, the book gives parents, guardians, and educators a helpful springboard for instilling good hygiene habits in young readers.
Howard is a dedicated mother and grandmother who is also a licensed clinical social worker. She has worked as a youth Sunday school teacher, child psychotherapist, case manager, and director of several children’s outpatient clinics in the Philadelphia region.
Consumers can purchase “Hiding from the COVID-19 Monster: A Book about Fighting Fear with Facts” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hiding from the COVID-19 Monster: A Book about Fighting Fear with Facts,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
