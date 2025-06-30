Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Existence," by Emmanuel Uche
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Existence," a dramatic reflection by Emmanuel Uche.
Oxford, United Kingdom, June 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About Existence:
In Existence, a compelling blend of literary drama and existential reflection, we journey through the turbulent life of Samuel—a boy born into a family fractured by grief, poverty, and bitter divisions. Raised in the shadows of his stepmother's rejection and the pain of losing his birth mother, Samuel is sent to live with his grandparents in the Nigerian countryside. There, he discovers wisdom, resilience, and the powerful stories that shape human experience.
But life doesn’t grow kinder with age. As a man, Samuel faces heartbreak, betrayal, and professional ruin. Even as he achieves moments of success, his path is repeatedly derailed by jealousy, deceit, and the cruelty of those he once trusted. When tragedy takes his beloved wife and false accusations land him behind bars, Samuel finds strength not in vengeance but in understanding the very mystery of existence itself.
Existence is more than one man's story—it's a meditation on fate, faith, family, and the unyielding spirit that drives us to survive. Through emotional depth and philosophical insight, this novel challenges us to reconsider what it means to live, to suffer, and to overcome.
If you've ever questioned your purpose or struggled to make peace with your past, Samuel's journey will stay with you long after the final page. This is a story for every soul that has ever searched for meaning in the face of adversity.
Existence is available in multiple formats worldwide:
98 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880271
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.79 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FBGHXGP2
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/EXIST
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
