Author Gerald Perschbacher, LL.D.’s New Book, “They're Still with You!” is a Fascinating Read That Explores the Lasting Impacts That Loved Ones Can Have on One’s Life
Recent release “They're Still with You! The Impact of Family and Friends” from Covenant Books author Gerald Perschbacher, LL.D. is a compelling and thought-provoking discussion of the ways in which one’s loved ones and their wisdom are constantly a part of one’s life, focusing primarily on the lifelong connection that parents have with their children.
St. Louis, MO, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gerald Perschbacher, LL.D. has completed his new book, “They're Still with You! The Impact of Family and Friends”: a stirring look at the ways in which loved ones, specifically one’s parents, are an integral part of one’s life and can be a lasting and deep influence.
Dr. Gerald Perschbacher, LL.D., is a professional educator, a thirty-five-plus-years national editor, historian, researcher, theologian, and columnist with wide experience in human development and travel. He has made presentations to groups and large crowds in various venues throughout forty states and eight Canadian provinces, plus Germany. He and wife Sharmon reside in greater St. Louis, Missouri.
“In the quiet of the day and the whisper of a memory, they are still with you—your family and friends who made a wholesome impact on life,” writes Perschbacher. “Your life! Your parents taught you right from wrong, fed you, cared for you, and gave you much more. Friends added to this impact in their own special manners.
“You were (and still may be) precious to your parents. They sacrificed for you and later in life may have leaned on you, physically or financially. Often they were quickly at your side after a fall or scraped knee, a tiny cut, or sudden scare. They washed and led you when young, clothed you by season, likely helped with homework, and said when it was okay to cross a busy street. They cradled you, wiped tears, held your hand, defended you—and in later years may have been a mere phone call away (or a short drive from your home). They were your advisors along the road of life. They were your cheerleaders too, and when you scored a terrific win, they were the first to jump and shout for joy. You were theirs, and they were yours.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gerald Perschbacher, LL.D.’s new book will help readers explore the impact that was—and still is—making a significant mark on their life and that of others dear to them.
Readers can purchase “They're Still with You! The Impact of Family and Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories