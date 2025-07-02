Author Morris W. Brown’s New Book, "BEDROCK," is a Fascinating Read That Explores the Connections Between Jesus Christ’s Life and Teachings to the Hebrew Alphabet

Recent release “BEDROCK: I AM THE ALEPH AND THE TAV Discover the message of Christ revealed in the Hebrew alphabet” from Covenant Books author Morris W. Brown is a thought-provoking look at Christ’s everlasting connection to the Hebrew alphabet, revealing how he confirmed this connection through his ministry and teachings.