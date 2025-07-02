Author Morris W. Brown’s New Book, "BEDROCK," is a Fascinating Read That Explores the Connections Between Jesus Christ’s Life and Teachings to the Hebrew Alphabet
Recent release “BEDROCK: I AM THE ALEPH AND THE TAV Discover the message of Christ revealed in the Hebrew alphabet” from Covenant Books author Morris W. Brown is a thought-provoking look at Christ’s everlasting connection to the Hebrew alphabet, revealing how he confirmed this connection through his ministry and teachings.
Baytown, TX, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Morris W. Brown, who attended Bible College, has completed his new book, “BEDROCK: I AM THE ALEPH AND THE TAV Discover the message of Christ revealed in the Hebrew alphabet”: a poignant discussion that explores the connection between the Hebrew alphabet and the message of Christ.
“Bedrock, a term for a solid and lasting foundation, describes the unshakable and enduring nature of the Hebrew alphabet,” writes Brown. “Is it any wonder why God used the Hebrew writing system as the primary source for the Bible?
“Consisting of only twenty-two letters, this remarkable alphabet captures, in its symbolic form, the essence of God’s Son, the Messiah. And, as the itinerant rabbi from Nazareth, Jesus confirmed his connection with the Hebrew alphabet throughout his ministry. He said he was the alef, the first letter of the alphabet. He said he was the tav, the last letter of the alphabet. In fact, all twenty-two letters are an undeniable representation that encapsulate his life.
“This brief volume addresses the phenomenon that Jesus is indeed the living Word. It is a worthwhile pursuit to search out and discover the message of the Messiah in the Hebrew alphabet.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Morris W. Brown’s new book is inspired by the author’s own breakthrough during his ministry when he began exploring the symbolic characteristics of the Hebrew alphabet, which took on a fresh inspiration as he began to associate the meaning of these ancient symbols with the New Covenant message of the Messiah.
In sharing his discoveries through publishing "BEDROCK,"
Brown hopes that this introduction of the letters of the Hebrew alphabet will reinforce one's confidence in the Bible, providing encouragement to continue on their own journey to grow their faith and relationship with both Christ and God's Holy Word.
Readers can purchase “BEDROCK: I AM THE ALEPH AND THE TAV Discover the message of Christ revealed in the Hebrew alphabet” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
