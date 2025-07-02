Author Jay Hodge’s New Book, "Grandpa's Angry Chickens," is a Heartfelt and Engaging Memoir That Explores the Challenges and Joys That Come with Parenthood
Recent release “Grandpa's Angry Chickens: From egg to chicken, a parent's guide to surviving the crazy family coop” from Covenant Books author Jay Hodge is poignant and eye-opening account that invites readers to travel down memory lane with the author as he recounts the various challenges and triumphs that he faced raising his children.
Denver, IN, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jay Hodge, a loving husband and father, as well as a former US Marine and a graduate of the University of Wyoming, has completed his new book, “Grandpa's Angry Chickens: From egg to chicken, a parent's guide to surviving the crazy family coop”: a captivating memoir that explores the author’s experiences in raising his children, sharing the lessons he learned along the way.
“Parenting can only be described as an endless adventure, but in reality it is so much more,” writes Hodge. “Whether you are raising young toddlers, teenagers, or those on the brink of adulting, parenting can be terrifying, overwhelming, and yes, even exhausting at times. Every stage of their growth and development becomes a new journey. Each time we think we have it figured out; they grow up a little more. We are left feeling unprepared, lost, and out of date, like a stubby armed tyrannosaurus rex trapped in a world filled with push-button-start cars and touch-screen cell phones. As strange as it sounds, this is actually one of the best parts of being a parent! We don’t really know what we are getting into and there are no all-inclusive instruction manuals available to download on Audible.com and listen to in our cars on the way to work. While nobody gets a gold medal for it, being a good parent will be one of our greatest accomplishments as we someday quietly reflect on the ultimate meaning of our short lives. Join [me] as [I take] you back through the years on a journey filled with wonder, humor and insight, maybe even to those places in your own childhood that have been long forgotten.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jay Hodge’s new book is sure to resonate with seasoned and new parents alike as the author masterfully recalls the striking moments that have defined his life as both a child and as a father.
Readers can purchase “Grandpa's Angry Chickens: From egg to chicken, a parent's guide to surviving the crazy family coop” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Parenting can only be described as an endless adventure, but in reality it is so much more,” writes Hodge. “Whether you are raising young toddlers, teenagers, or those on the brink of adulting, parenting can be terrifying, overwhelming, and yes, even exhausting at times. Every stage of their growth and development becomes a new journey. Each time we think we have it figured out; they grow up a little more. We are left feeling unprepared, lost, and out of date, like a stubby armed tyrannosaurus rex trapped in a world filled with push-button-start cars and touch-screen cell phones. As strange as it sounds, this is actually one of the best parts of being a parent! We don’t really know what we are getting into and there are no all-inclusive instruction manuals available to download on Audible.com and listen to in our cars on the way to work. While nobody gets a gold medal for it, being a good parent will be one of our greatest accomplishments as we someday quietly reflect on the ultimate meaning of our short lives. Join [me] as [I take] you back through the years on a journey filled with wonder, humor and insight, maybe even to those places in your own childhood that have been long forgotten.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jay Hodge’s new book is sure to resonate with seasoned and new parents alike as the author masterfully recalls the striking moments that have defined his life as both a child and as a father.
Readers can purchase “Grandpa's Angry Chickens: From egg to chicken, a parent's guide to surviving the crazy family coop” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories