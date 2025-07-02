Author Jay Hodge’s New Book, "Grandpa's Angry Chickens," is a Heartfelt and Engaging Memoir That Explores the Challenges and Joys That Come with Parenthood

Recent release “Grandpa's Angry Chickens: From egg to chicken, a parent's guide to surviving the crazy family coop” from Covenant Books author Jay Hodge is poignant and eye-opening account that invites readers to travel down memory lane with the author as he recounts the various challenges and triumphs that he faced raising his children.