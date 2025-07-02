Author Linda Castro Martinez’s New Book, "Antonia Chavez Arvizu," Depicts the Challenges the Chavez-Arvizu Family Faced Living in the Mining Town of Picacho

Recent release “Antonia Chavez Arvizu: Memoir of a California Gold Mining Family” from Covenant Books author Linda Castro Martinez is a poignant and compelling novel based on true events that centers around Antonia Chavez Arvizu, the aunt of Cesar Chavez, as she recounts the trials and struggles her family faced during the late 19th century in America.