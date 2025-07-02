Author Linda Castro Martinez’s New Book, "Antonia Chavez Arvizu," Depicts the Challenges the Chavez-Arvizu Family Faced Living in the Mining Town of Picacho
Recent release “Antonia Chavez Arvizu: Memoir of a California Gold Mining Family” from Covenant Books author Linda Castro Martinez is a poignant and compelling novel based on true events that centers around Antonia Chavez Arvizu, the aunt of Cesar Chavez, as she recounts the trials and struggles her family faced during the late 19th century in America.
New York, NY, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Linda Castro Martinez, an award-winning author and a retired schoolteacher who received her BA and teaching credentials at UCLA, has completed her new book, “Antonia Chavez Arvizu: Memoir of a California Gold Mining Family”: a powerful story inspired by true events that follows the life of Antonia Chavez Arvizu as she recounts the challenges faced by the Chavez-Arvizu family while living in America during the late 1800s.
Inspired by real historical events, “Antonia Chavez Arvizu: Memoir of a California Gold Mining Family” tells the true story of Antonia Chavez Arvizu, a gold miner’s wife, who lived in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. Antonia was the paternal aunt of Cesar Chavez, the United Farm Workers’ founder and an American civil rights leader, as well as the author’s great-grandmother. This is the first written historical account of the Chavez family’s challenges, struggles, and existential survival after they immigrated to the United States in the late 1880s. In 1919, the Chavez family became an American pioneer family when they homesteaded 118 acres in the North Gila Valley, Yuma, Arizona.
“Antonia recounts how the Chavez family men initially found employment in the late 1890s, working in the farm fields, railroads, and copper mines of Ajo and Gila Bend, Territory of Arizona,” shares Martinez. “During that time, Antonia Chavez became the wife of Francisco S. Arvizu.
“In their trajectory toward freedom and independence, Antonia describes how the Chavez-Arvizu family eventually settled in the gold mining pueblo of Picacho, California. There, the Chavez-Arvizu men found employment in the treacherous gold mines of the Picacho Basin.
“‘Antonia Chavez Arvizu’ details the hardships encountered in living in the mining town of Picacho, the challenges of raising children in such a desolate area, and the daily angst of waiting for her husband and her brothers to return from the mines, alive and unbroken.
“The mining town’s societal, cultural, and personal events, which shaped Antonia Chavez Arvizu’s Mexican American story, are told by her in a passionate, descriptive, and celebratory manner.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Linda Castro Martinez’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to help others see that Latinos have been part of the American mosaic since the inception of the United States. Expertly paced and deeply personal, “Antonia Chavez Arvizu” also serves as a testament to the thousands of American and Mexican American wives of miners who have gotten little recognition for their grit, endurance, and dedication to preserving family life in a hostile environment.
Readers can purchase “Antonia Chavez Arvizu: Memoir of a California Gold Mining Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Inspired by real historical events, “Antonia Chavez Arvizu: Memoir of a California Gold Mining Family” tells the true story of Antonia Chavez Arvizu, a gold miner’s wife, who lived in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. Antonia was the paternal aunt of Cesar Chavez, the United Farm Workers’ founder and an American civil rights leader, as well as the author’s great-grandmother. This is the first written historical account of the Chavez family’s challenges, struggles, and existential survival after they immigrated to the United States in the late 1880s. In 1919, the Chavez family became an American pioneer family when they homesteaded 118 acres in the North Gila Valley, Yuma, Arizona.
“Antonia recounts how the Chavez family men initially found employment in the late 1890s, working in the farm fields, railroads, and copper mines of Ajo and Gila Bend, Territory of Arizona,” shares Martinez. “During that time, Antonia Chavez became the wife of Francisco S. Arvizu.
“In their trajectory toward freedom and independence, Antonia describes how the Chavez-Arvizu family eventually settled in the gold mining pueblo of Picacho, California. There, the Chavez-Arvizu men found employment in the treacherous gold mines of the Picacho Basin.
“‘Antonia Chavez Arvizu’ details the hardships encountered in living in the mining town of Picacho, the challenges of raising children in such a desolate area, and the daily angst of waiting for her husband and her brothers to return from the mines, alive and unbroken.
“The mining town’s societal, cultural, and personal events, which shaped Antonia Chavez Arvizu’s Mexican American story, are told by her in a passionate, descriptive, and celebratory manner.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Linda Castro Martinez’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to help others see that Latinos have been part of the American mosaic since the inception of the United States. Expertly paced and deeply personal, “Antonia Chavez Arvizu” also serves as a testament to the thousands of American and Mexican American wives of miners who have gotten little recognition for their grit, endurance, and dedication to preserving family life in a hostile environment.
Readers can purchase “Antonia Chavez Arvizu: Memoir of a California Gold Mining Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories