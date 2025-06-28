Ahura AI Welcomes Retired General John M. Olson, PhD to Board of Directors
Ahura AI appoints retired Major General John M. Olson, PhD, former Chief Data and AI Officer for the U.S. Air Force, to its Board of Directors. Olson’s distinguished career in AI, space, and data-driven innovation enhances Ahura’s leadership in adaptive learning technologies aimed at revolutionizing personalized education globally.
Washington, DC, June 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ahura AI, a leader in adaptive and hyper-personalized learning technologies, is proud to announce the appointment of Major General John M. Olson, PhD (U.S. Air Force, Retired) to its Board of Directors.
“General Olson’s extraordinary experience at the intersection of AI, data, and space, makes him an ideal strategic partner for Ahura AI to be a world-class leader in our sector,” said Bryan Talebi, CEO of Ahura AI. “His leadership at the highest levels in building mission-critical systems and guiding data-driven innovation aligns perfectly with our goal of transforming learning globally.”
General Olson brings a wealth of expertise to the Board. Most recently serving as the Mobilization Assistant to the Chief of Space Operations for the U.S. Space Force, he oversaw a $30.1 billion budget and led 16,500 Guardians (geekwire.com, linkedin.com, af.mil). He was also the inaugural Chief Data and Artificial Intelligence Officer for the $310 billion dollar portfolio of the Department of the Air Force, where he initiated foundational AI and data strategies (af.mil).
Academically distinguished, Dr. Olson holds five engineering degrees—including a Ph.D. in Systems Engineering from Auburn University—and has completed executive programs at Harvard, MIT, Stanford, and others (af.mil). His broad professional experience spans leadership roles at NASA, where he earned the Presidential Rank Award and NASA Distinguished Service Medal, and the White House, where he served as the Director for Space and Aeronautics at the Office of Science and Technology Policy. He also has served in senior executive positions in both public and private industry (af.mil), including as a CEO, Chairman, Co-Founder, and Board member.
“Joining Ahura AI at such a pivotal time is an honor,” said Dr. Olson. “The power of AI to personalize education, dramatically reduce learning times, and deliver extraordinary gains in both achievement and retention will transform our world and will reshape how individuals and organizations learn and evolve. I’m excited to help Ahura AI transform the world with responsible AI by focusing on human learning, training, compliance, ethics, and applications.”
Founded in 2018, Ahura AI equips learning and development teams with AI-powered guidance that enhances training effectiveness, learner engagement, and skill acquisition (linkedin.com).
Maj. Gen. Olson’s board appointment reinforces Ahura AI’s mission to lead responsible, data-driven transformation in lifelong learning.
About Ahura AI
Ahura AI is an AI-powered learning platform that acts as a digital tutor, hyper-personalizing educational content and maximizing learner focus and outcomes. Designed to integrate with existing LMS systems, Ahura empowers individuals and organizations to learn more effectively and efficiently (linkedin.com)
Contact
Ahura AI
Paul Knapp
414-915-4987
ahuraai.com
Paul Knapp
414-915-4987
ahuraai.com
