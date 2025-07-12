Author Lee Halverson Releases "Cong Catchers," a Gritty Vietnam War Memoir Drawn from Real Combat Experience

Vietnam War veteran and author Lee Halverson announces the release of Cong "Catchers: A Soldier’s Memories of Vietnam," a raw and immersive memoir that captures the emotional and physical realities of war with unflinching honesty. Drawing comparisons to Platoon and Born on the Fourth of July, the book presents a true-to-life perspective rarely seen in war literature.