Author Lee Halverson Releases "Cong Catchers," a Gritty Vietnam War Memoir Drawn from Real Combat Experience
Vietnam War veteran and author Lee Halverson announces the release of Cong "Catchers: A Soldier’s Memories of Vietnam," a raw and immersive memoir that captures the emotional and physical realities of war with unflinching honesty. Drawing comparisons to Platoon and Born on the Fourth of July, the book presents a true-to-life perspective rarely seen in war literature.
Pasadena, CA, July 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Author and Vietnam War veteran Lee Halverson has released his new memoir, "Cong Catchers: A Soldier’s Memories of Vietnam," an unfiltered, first-person account of combat that reads like a war film but every moment is real.
Inspired by his own time in Vietnam, Halverson brings readers deep into the jungle, where danger lurked with every step, and survival was anything but guaranteed. With vivid detail and emotional depth, "Cong Catchers" offers an inside look at the disorientation, fear, camaraderie, and moral complexity that defined the Vietnam War for those who lived it.
“If you’ve ever wondered what it felt like to patrol through jungle heat, dodge ambushes, and fight a war that never made sense — Cong Catchers will take you there,” Halverson said.
Readers and early reviewers have drawn comparisons to iconic war films like Platoon and Born on the Fourth of July. Halverson’s story, however, isn’t a dramatization—it’s a memoir, built on memory and lived experience.
“It reads like a war movie,” said one early reader, “but knowing it’s real makes it even more powerful.”
Halverson’s writing aims to go beyond history books or Hollywood. He focuses on the human side of war—its toll on the body, the psyche, and the soul. His intent is not to glorify but to testify.
Cong Catchers: A Soldier’s Memories of Vietnam is available now in paperback and digital formats through major retailers including [Amazon, Barnes & Noble, etc.].
About the Author:
Lee Halverson served as a combat infantryman in Vietnam. Drawing from personal journals and decades of reflection, he has written a vivid and powerful memoir that honors the truth of those who served. After the war, Halverson became a writer, educator, and public speaker, committed to telling the stories that history textbooks leave out.
Availability
Cong Catchers: A Soldier’s Memories of Vietnam is available now in paperback and eBook formats through Amazon, IngramSpark, and major online retailers.
Inspired by his own time in Vietnam, Halverson brings readers deep into the jungle, where danger lurked with every step, and survival was anything but guaranteed. With vivid detail and emotional depth, "Cong Catchers" offers an inside look at the disorientation, fear, camaraderie, and moral complexity that defined the Vietnam War for those who lived it.
“If you’ve ever wondered what it felt like to patrol through jungle heat, dodge ambushes, and fight a war that never made sense — Cong Catchers will take you there,” Halverson said.
Readers and early reviewers have drawn comparisons to iconic war films like Platoon and Born on the Fourth of July. Halverson’s story, however, isn’t a dramatization—it’s a memoir, built on memory and lived experience.
“It reads like a war movie,” said one early reader, “but knowing it’s real makes it even more powerful.”
Halverson’s writing aims to go beyond history books or Hollywood. He focuses on the human side of war—its toll on the body, the psyche, and the soul. His intent is not to glorify but to testify.
Cong Catchers: A Soldier’s Memories of Vietnam is available now in paperback and digital formats through major retailers including [Amazon, Barnes & Noble, etc.].
About the Author:
Lee Halverson served as a combat infantryman in Vietnam. Drawing from personal journals and decades of reflection, he has written a vivid and powerful memoir that honors the truth of those who served. After the war, Halverson became a writer, educator, and public speaker, committed to telling the stories that history textbooks leave out.
Availability
Cong Catchers: A Soldier’s Memories of Vietnam is available now in paperback and eBook formats through Amazon, IngramSpark, and major online retailers.
Contact
Foxpress MediaContact
626-360-1801
www.foxpressmedia.com
626-360-1801
www.foxpressmedia.com
Categories