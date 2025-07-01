Lumber Liquidators Expands Its Flooring Offerings

Lumber Liquidators has added InstaCarpet tile to its flooring lineup, enhancing its range of DIY-friendly and affordable products. Designed for easy installation and durability, the carpet tiles are ideal for high-traffic areas like basements and playrooms. The addition supports the company’s mission to offer practical, cost-effective solutions for homeowners and contractors while expanding design options and reinforcing its role as a leader in home improvement.