Lumber Liquidators Expands Its Flooring Offerings

Franklin, TN, July 01, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Lumber Liquidators’ Addition of InstaCarpet Tile enhances DIY convenience and affordability for consumersLumber Liquidators, a nationwide leader in high-quality, affordable flooring solutions, is thrilled to announce the addition of InstaCarpet tile to its growing product assortment. This strategic expansion underscores the company's commitment to meeting evolving customer needs by offering durable, DIY-friendly flooring options that simplify home improvement projects.The introduction of carpet tile marks a significant step in Lumber Liquidators’ mission to provide convenient, cost-effective flooring solutions for homeowners, builders, and contractors. Designed for busy households, carpet tile is ideal for high-traffic areas such as basements, playrooms, and entryways, where durability and ease of maintenance are essential. Customers can install carpet tile themselves in minutes, without professional assistance, and easily replace individual tiles if damaged, saving time and money.The new product line builds on Lumber Liquidators’ reputation for delivering unmatched value. With options in a range of colors and patterns, carpet tile offers ample design possibilities while maintaining the practicality of a low-maintenance floor. As the company continues to grow its footprint across the U.S., the addition of InstaCarpet further solidifies its position as a trusted partner in home improvement.About Lumber LiquidatorsLumber Liquidators is the nation’s largest independent retailer of hardwood, waterproof, and laminate flooring. Known for its wide product selection, expert advice, and professional installation services, the company has built a reputation for making flooring projects seamless and affordable. With locations coast to coast, Lumber Liquidators is committed to helping customers find the perfect floors — at the perfect price.