Cheapfaremart Launches Android App to Make Car Rental & Flight Booking More Affordable
Cheapfaremart, an IATAN-accredited US-based Online Travel Agency (OTA), has published its travel booking app for Android mobile users, allowing seamless travel booking from anywhere and managing bookings in one place.
Orlando, FL, June 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cheapfaremart, an IATAN-accredited US-based Online Travel Agency (OTA), has published its travel booking app for Android mobile users, allowing seamless travel booking from anywhere and managing bookings in one place. The Google Play Store approved the app in January 2025, but the company delayed the announcement to get some response from users.
The Play Store statistics reveal that there are 100+ downloads with a 4.8 rating out of 5.0. It will be too early to predict anything regarding its user engagement and satisfaction but the early signs look good. In the app economy, user acquisition is not just vital but it is also important to keep users glued to the app in the first 30 days, 60 days, and over the long run. Despite early discounts and offerings, many apps experience a high rate of app uninstallation or attrition., which is a challenge for businesses.
The digital initiative puts the company on par with the leading online travel agencies in the USA. With Android covering 72.72% of the mobile operating system market share worldwide, it’s vital to have the app for the users.
Users can now use the Cheapfaremart Android mobile application to browse flight deals of major and low-cost airlines on routes they want to travel, compare flight itineraries, and confirm their airline tickets.
The initial check shows that the rates on the mobile application are lower than those on the website. The price for the same flight itinerary is lower on the mobile app than on the website. Let’s execute a flight search query – Los Angeles (LAX) to Istanbul (IST). Departure date July 31, 2025, and check it.
Website Price: $584
Mobile App Price: $567
In addition to the lower airfares on the mobile app, the travel agency is also offering CFMAPP50 discount coupon to attract users. The use of coupon allows users to claim up to $50 off on the first booking. The discount is not restricted by airline or route.
Key features of the app include:
Instant Fare Alerts for price drops on selected routes
Alternate Date/Alternate Airport deals
Multi-Airline Price Comparisons in a few seconds
One-Tap Booking with secure payment options
Customizable User Profiles for faster repeat bookings
“I recently had a fantastic experience booking a flight with the cheapfaremart app it was effortless, reliable, and kept me informed about my flight schedule, which helped me plan my travel better. The app exceeded my expectations in every aspect of flight booking,” says Kamare Aalam, an early user of the app.
The app has yet to incorporate the car rental booking service, which is available on its website.
About Cheapfaremart
Cheapfaremart.com is a flight and rental car booking website controlled by Cheapfaremart LLC, an IATAN (International Airlines Travel Agent Network)-accredited online travel agency (OTA) based in Orlando, USA. The agency is also certified by ARC (Airline Reporting Corporation). Cheapfaremart was established in 2015 to make travel planning smarter and more affordable with an effective comparison of flight options available with major and low-cost carriers.
Address
771 S Kirkman Rd, Unit 112,
Orlando, FL 32811
Ph: 1-844-869-5222
The Play Store statistics reveal that there are 100+ downloads with a 4.8 rating out of 5.0. It will be too early to predict anything regarding its user engagement and satisfaction but the early signs look good. In the app economy, user acquisition is not just vital but it is also important to keep users glued to the app in the first 30 days, 60 days, and over the long run. Despite early discounts and offerings, many apps experience a high rate of app uninstallation or attrition., which is a challenge for businesses.
The digital initiative puts the company on par with the leading online travel agencies in the USA. With Android covering 72.72% of the mobile operating system market share worldwide, it’s vital to have the app for the users.
Users can now use the Cheapfaremart Android mobile application to browse flight deals of major and low-cost airlines on routes they want to travel, compare flight itineraries, and confirm their airline tickets.
The initial check shows that the rates on the mobile application are lower than those on the website. The price for the same flight itinerary is lower on the mobile app than on the website. Let’s execute a flight search query – Los Angeles (LAX) to Istanbul (IST). Departure date July 31, 2025, and check it.
Website Price: $584
Mobile App Price: $567
In addition to the lower airfares on the mobile app, the travel agency is also offering CFMAPP50 discount coupon to attract users. The use of coupon allows users to claim up to $50 off on the first booking. The discount is not restricted by airline or route.
Key features of the app include:
Instant Fare Alerts for price drops on selected routes
Alternate Date/Alternate Airport deals
Multi-Airline Price Comparisons in a few seconds
One-Tap Booking with secure payment options
Customizable User Profiles for faster repeat bookings
“I recently had a fantastic experience booking a flight with the cheapfaremart app it was effortless, reliable, and kept me informed about my flight schedule, which helped me plan my travel better. The app exceeded my expectations in every aspect of flight booking,” says Kamare Aalam, an early user of the app.
The app has yet to incorporate the car rental booking service, which is available on its website.
About Cheapfaremart
Cheapfaremart.com is a flight and rental car booking website controlled by Cheapfaremart LLC, an IATAN (International Airlines Travel Agent Network)-accredited online travel agency (OTA) based in Orlando, USA. The agency is also certified by ARC (Airline Reporting Corporation). Cheapfaremart was established in 2015 to make travel planning smarter and more affordable with an effective comparison of flight options available with major and low-cost carriers.
Address
771 S Kirkman Rd, Unit 112,
Orlando, FL 32811
Ph: 1-844-869-5222
Contact
CheapfaremartContact
Aftaf Ahmad
1-888-679-6041
https://www.cheapfaremart.com
Aftaf Ahmad
1-888-679-6041
https://www.cheapfaremart.com
Categories