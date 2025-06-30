Wellgreen Garners Global Attention and Cooperation Intent at CPHI & Hi & Fi Asia-China 2025
Wellgreen Technology Co., Ltd. is a trusted manufacturer and global supplier of high-quality botanical extracts and natural nutraceutical ingredients. With a focus on clean-label, science-backed solutions, Wellgreen offers a wide range of plant-based products, including Yucca Schidigera Extract Powder, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Powder, and Glucoraphanin from Broccoli Extract.
Los Angeles, CA, June 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wellgreen Technology Co., Ltd., a professional supplier of plant-based nutraceutical ingredients, successfully concluded its exhibition at CPHI China and Hi & Fi Asia-China 2025, held from June 24 to 26 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC).
At booth E4E70, Wellgreen attracted a significant number of international visitors, buyers, and industry professionals. The company showcased its flagship products including Yucca Schidigera Extract Powder, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Powder, and Glucoraphanin from Broccoli Extract – all of which drew strong interest and inquiries from clients worldwide.
The natural origin, high purity, and customizable specifications of these functional botanical ingredients resonated deeply with buyers seeking clean-label, effective solutions. Many visitors expressed clear intentions for future cooperation, with follow-up negotiations already underway with clients from Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.
“Exhibiting at both CPHI and Hi & Fi has once again proven our strength in delivering natural nutrition solutions with innovation and efficacy,” said a Wellgreen spokesperson. “We are honored to receive positive feedback from so many potential partners, and we look forward to deepening international collaborations.”
Wellgreen’s on-site technical team also provided detailed consultations on customized formulations and private label services, reinforcing the brand's position as a reliable and flexible supply chain partner.
To learn more about Wellgreen’s botanical ingredients and OEM services, please visit:
wellgreenherb.com
About Wellgreen
Wellgreen is a leading manufacturer and global supplier of botanical extracts, natural active ingredients, and functional powders. Committed to the values of Nature, Innovation, Nutrition, Efficacy, and Health, Wellgreen provides clean-label, science-backed solutions to nutraceutical, food, and beverage industries around the world.
At booth E4E70, Wellgreen attracted a significant number of international visitors, buyers, and industry professionals. The company showcased its flagship products including Yucca Schidigera Extract Powder, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Powder, and Glucoraphanin from Broccoli Extract – all of which drew strong interest and inquiries from clients worldwide.
The natural origin, high purity, and customizable specifications of these functional botanical ingredients resonated deeply with buyers seeking clean-label, effective solutions. Many visitors expressed clear intentions for future cooperation, with follow-up negotiations already underway with clients from Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.
“Exhibiting at both CPHI and Hi & Fi has once again proven our strength in delivering natural nutrition solutions with innovation and efficacy,” said a Wellgreen spokesperson. “We are honored to receive positive feedback from so many potential partners, and we look forward to deepening international collaborations.”
Wellgreen’s on-site technical team also provided detailed consultations on customized formulations and private label services, reinforcing the brand's position as a reliable and flexible supply chain partner.
To learn more about Wellgreen’s botanical ingredients and OEM services, please visit:
wellgreenherb.com
About Wellgreen
Wellgreen is a leading manufacturer and global supplier of botanical extracts, natural active ingredients, and functional powders. Committed to the values of Nature, Innovation, Nutrition, Efficacy, and Health, Wellgreen provides clean-label, science-backed solutions to nutraceutical, food, and beverage industries around the world.
Contact
Wellgreen Technology Co.,Ltd.Contact
Becky Qi
+8618710323361
www.wellgreenherb.com
Becky Qi
+8618710323361
www.wellgreenherb.com
Categories