Prickly Pear Family Dental Enhances Patient Care in Prescott with Same-Day Dental Crowns Using CEREC® Technology

Prickly Pear Family Dental in Prescott now offers same-day dental crowns using advanced CEREC technology. Led by Dr. McKenney, the practice provides fast, durable restorations in a single visit—no follow-ups or temporary crowns needed—making high-quality smile repair quicker and more convenient than ever.