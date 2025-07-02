Prickly Pear Family Dental Enhances Patient Care in Prescott with Same-Day Dental Crowns Using CEREC® Technology
Prickly Pear Family Dental in Prescott now offers same-day dental crowns using advanced CEREC technology. Led by Dr. McKenney, the practice provides fast, durable restorations in a single visit—no follow-ups or temporary crowns needed—making high-quality smile repair quicker and more convenient than ever.
Prescott, AZ, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In response to growing demand for faster and more efficient dental solutions, Prickly Pear Family Dental has adopted advanced CEREC® technology to offer same-day dental crowns. The move reflects the practice’s commitment to streamlining care while maintaining high standards of clinical quality.
CEREC (Chairside Economical Restoration of Esthetic Ceramics) is a CAD/CAM system that allows dental professionals to design, fabricate, and place ceramic restorations in a single appointment. This technology eliminates the need for temporary crowns, physical molds, and multiple visits—offering patients a more efficient alternative to traditional dental crown procedures.
Dr. Noelle Houck-McKenney, who leads the practice, explains that the decision to integrate CEREC was driven by patient feedback and a desire to simplify restorative treatment timelines. “We’ve seen firsthand how modern digital dentistry can improve patient comfort and outcomes,” said Dr. McKenney. “The ability to complete a dental crown in one visit helps minimize disruptions to our patients’ routines without compromising on quality.”
The new technology allows the clinical team to take digital impressions using an intraoral scanner, design the crown using 3D software, and mill the final restoration on-site. Most patients are able to receive their custom crown in under two hours, significantly reducing time spent in the dental chair.
Same-day crowns are commonly used in the treatment of cracked or chipped teeth, decayed teeth, or to replace failing restorations. They are also beneficial for patients with limited time availability or dental anxiety, who may prefer fewer appointments.
The addition of CEREC fits within Prickly Pear Family Dental’s broader approach to care, which emphasizes a calming patient environment, personalized treatment plans, and community connection. The practice is known locally not only for its advanced clinical capabilities, but also for its warm and welcoming setting in Prescott.
The name “Prickly Pear” itself carries symbolic weight: it references the resilient cactus native to Arizona, representing protection, endurance, and vitality—values the practice aims to reflect in its philosophy of care.
With the integration of same-day crown technology, Prickly Pear Family Dental continues to expand its service offerings while honoring its mission of providing compassionate, modern dental care to the Prescott community.
About Prickly Pear Family Dental
Located in Prescott, Arizona, Prickly Pear Family Dental offers a comprehensive range of general, restorative, and cosmetic dental services. Led by Dr. Noelle Houck-McKenney, the practice is committed to integrating modern dental technology with personalized, patient-first care. Services include preventive dentistry, digital imaging, dental implants, and now, same-day crowns using CEREC.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.pricklypeardental.com or call (928) 778-7410.
