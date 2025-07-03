Author Judith Young’s New Book, "Pathfinder Chronicles: Uncle Larry's Journey of Leadership," is a Heartfelt Tribute to a Lifetime of Mentorship and Faith-Filled Service
Recent release “Pathfinder Chronicles: Uncle Larry's Journey of Leadership” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Judith Young is a heartfelt read that captures the remarkable life and legacy of Uncle Larry, a beloved leader in the Christian youth ministry, the Pathfinder Club, and explores how his leadership and service helped to impact multiple generations throughout his tenure.
Sacramento, CA, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Judith Young, a loving wife and mother who has dedicated her life to her passion for missionary work, has completed her new book, “Pathfinder Chronicles: Uncle Larry's Journey of Leadership”: a fascinating account that invites readers on a journey through five decades of service, spiritual leadership, and transformative mentorship alongside Uncle Larry’s time leading the Pathfinder Club, a Christian youth club.
After graduating from a vocational college, author Judith Young pursued her passion for health care by attending nursing college and eventually training to become a medical missionary. For over three fulfilling years, she dedicated herself to serving at the Valle de Angeles Hospital. Her journey extended beyond the medical field as she immersed herself in youth ministry for over thirty-five years, particularly through her involvement with the Pathfinder Club and leadership roles within her home church in Cortes. Celebrating over four decades of marriage, she is a proud mother and stepmother, cherishing the blessings of family life.
“Dive into the captivating world of Larry’s leadership journey spanning over five decades in ‘Pathfinder Chronicles: Uncle Larry’s Journey of Leadership,’” writes Young. “Within these pages lies a treasure trove of stories chronicling Larry’s remarkable tenure at the helm of a Christian youth club, the Pathfinder Club. Embark on thrilling adventures during camporees and hikes, experiencing firsthand the camaraderie and growth that define the Pathfinder ethos. Through Larry’s own reminiscences as a Pathfinder and his stewardship of countless young minds, we witness the transformation of eager youth into esteemed professionals and community leaders. Discover the enduring legacy of Larry’s mentorship as former club members, now parents themselves, eagerly enroll their children in the Pathfinder Club, ensuring that the cycle of empowerment and service continues for generations to come.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Judith Young’s engaging series weaves together a tapestry of stories that illustrate how one man’s unwavering dedication shaped generations. With heartfelt warmth and insight, “Pathfinder Chronicles” presents a moving testament to the power of mentorship, adventure, and the enduring impact of a life dedicated to shaping tomorrow’s leaders.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Pathfinder Chronicles: Uncle Larry's Journey of Leadership" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
