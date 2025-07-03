Author Judith Young’s New Book, "Pathfinder Chronicles: Uncle Larry's Journey of Leadership," is a Heartfelt Tribute to a Lifetime of Mentorship and Faith-Filled Service

Recent release “Pathfinder Chronicles: Uncle Larry's Journey of Leadership” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Judith Young is a heartfelt read that captures the remarkable life and legacy of Uncle Larry, a beloved leader in the Christian youth ministry, the Pathfinder Club, and explores how his leadership and service helped to impact multiple generations throughout his tenure.