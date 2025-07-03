Author Jeanne Rietzke’s New Book, "Inherited Death," is a Riveting Novel That Centers Around a Southern Family’s Dysfunctions and One Woman’s Journey to Solve a Murder

Recent release “Inherited Death” from Page Publishing author Jeanne Rietzke is a stirring tale that follows a Southern family that falls into disarray after the passing of their matriarch. In the midst of it all, Melissa, the middle child who is forced to relive her abuse and traumas, somehow finds herself involved in a murder and must find a way to solve the case before it’s too late.