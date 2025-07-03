Author Jeanne Rietzke’s New Book, "Inherited Death," is a Riveting Novel That Centers Around a Southern Family’s Dysfunctions and One Woman’s Journey to Solve a Murder
Recent release “Inherited Death” from Page Publishing author Jeanne Rietzke is a stirring tale that follows a Southern family that falls into disarray after the passing of their matriarch. In the midst of it all, Melissa, the middle child who is forced to relive her abuse and traumas, somehow finds herself involved in a murder and must find a way to solve the case before it’s too late.
Wilmington, NC, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jeanne Rietzke, who majored in art at the University of South Carolina, Columbia, and has had a thirty-plus year career as a fine artist, has completed her new book, “Inherited Death”: a captivating story of a young woman from a dysfunctional Southern family who must learn to navigate her grief following the passing of the family’s matriarch, all while also trying to solve a murder case.
In “Inherited Death,” New Orleans is the perfect backdrop for the McNulty family to implode after the death of their matriarch. As this dysfunctional Southern family reunites to bury their mother, the stages of grief are eating, drinking, and cursing, but in no particular order. For the middle child, Melissa Fairmont, the abusive reality is all too real as she relives her terrifying childhood, is emotionally abused by her sisters, wrestles with her true calling in life, and gets involved in a murder. What no one saw coming was death.
Published by Page Publishing, Jeanne Rietzke’s enthralling tale follows Melissa and her husband, Ben, as they delve into the New Orleans culture and the history of art in World War II Paris to solve a murder that will change their lives forever. Character-driven and full of suspense, “Inherited Death” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Inherited Death” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
