Kathleen Aviles’s (Katie) New Book, "Litterbug vs. The Green Team in Virtual Reality," Follows a Group of Friends Who Battle the Litterbug in Their Virtual Game Adventure
"Litterbug vs. the Green Team in Virtual Reality" from Page Publishing Author Kathleen Aviles (Katie) has written a delightful story that follows Gavin and his friends as they dive into an exciting virtual reality gaming adventure. But when the Litterbug disrupts their journey, the Green Team must step in to save the day and protect the planet once again.
Levittown, PA, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kathleen Aviles (Katie), a passionate educator with over 25 years of experience owning a preschool childcare learning center, has completed her new book, Litterbug vs. the Green Team in Virtual Reality. This is an engaging story about a group of friends who encounter the notorious Litterbug while enjoying a virtual reality game experience, only to be rescued by the environmental heroes known as the Green Team.
"Gavin and his friends are on a virtual adventure, but will playtime end when the Litterbug threatens to ruin their fun?” writes Aviles. “To the rescue comes the Green Team, who is on a mission to help the gamers stop that messy menace once and for all."
Published by Page Publishing, Kathleen Aviles’s (Katie) captivating story is inspired by her passion for encouraging children to care about maintaining a clean, green Earth. With vibrant and colorful artwork that brings Aviles’s story to life, along with lively characters and exciting action scenes. “The book Litterbug vs. the Green Team in Virtual Reality” is sure to entertain readers of all ages and inspire them to take care of our planet.
Readers eager to experience this exciting work can purchase “Litterbug vs. the Green Team in Virtual Reality” at bookstores nationwide or online through Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes & Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
