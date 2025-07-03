Kathleen Aviles’s (Katie) New Book, "Litterbug vs. The Green Team in Virtual Reality," Follows a Group of Friends Who Battle the Litterbug in Their Virtual Game Adventure

"Litterbug vs. the Green Team in Virtual Reality" from Page Publishing Author Kathleen Aviles (Katie) has written a delightful story that follows Gavin and his friends as they dive into an exciting virtual reality gaming adventure. But when the Litterbug disrupts their journey, the Green Team must step in to save the day and protect the planet once again.