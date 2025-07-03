Author Corey L. Berry’s New Book, "Adventures from Halo," is a Charming Tale of a Rescue Dog Named Pierce Who Brings Love and Joy to His New Human Family

Recent release “Adventures from Halo” from Page Publishing author Corey L. Berry is a captivating story that centers around Pierce, a rescue dog whose life is forever changed after he is adopted and presented as a special gift. Upon entering his new home, Pierce brightens up the place with his antics and his endless love of his family.