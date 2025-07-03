Author Corey L. Berry’s New Book, "Adventures from Halo," is a Charming Tale of a Rescue Dog Named Pierce Who Brings Love and Joy to His New Human Family
Recent release “Adventures from Halo” from Page Publishing author Corey L. Berry is a captivating story that centers around Pierce, a rescue dog whose life is forever changed after he is adopted and presented as a special gift. Upon entering his new home, Pierce brightens up the place with his antics and his endless love of his family.
Glendale, AZ, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Corey L. Berry, who was born in Saint Louis, Missouri, and raised in Arizona, has completed his new book, “Adventures from Halo”: a stirring tale of a dog named Pierce who, after being rescued, becomes a loving member of his new family, spreading joy and light to all who meet him.
“‘Adventures from Halo’ is about the love of a family pet who just happened to be a rescue animal and the joy he brings to his new family,” writes Berry. “Even though he may be different, he brought love to the family.”
Published by Page Publishing, Corey L. Berry’s engaging tale will capture the hearts of young readers as they follow along on Pierce’s adventures, discovering his big heart and love of chasing his own tail. With colorful and vibrant artwork, “Adventures from Halo” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to give rescue animals a chance at a new life.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Adventures from Halo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
