Author Annie E. Turner’s New Book “My Growth Being in Christ's BUSINESS: 2nd Edition” is a Powerful Memoir That Documents the Author’s Fight for Justice in the Workplace
Recent release “My Growth Being in Christ's BUSINESS: 2nd Edition” from Page Publishing author Annie E. Turner is a poignant and stirring autobiographical account that follows the author as she reflects upon the struggles she has endured with her faith, and how she managed to fight back against the state of Mississippi's largest employer for discrimination, injustice, and retaliation.
Moss Point, MS, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Annie E. Turner, a native of Forest, Mississippi, has completed her new book, “My Growth Being in Christ's BUSINESS: 2nd Edition”: a gripping and inspiring memoir that reveals how the author’s life has been influenced by her faith in the Lord.
“This is the second edition of my book, ‘My Growth Being in Christ’s Business,’” writes Turner. “What inspired me to write this book was there was a pastor from another state who visited our church. He called me out and gave me the prophecy that God had given him about me, that I was going to write a book and it was going to be so powerful that it is going to change a lot of people’s lives.
“This book will share a lot of testimonies, signs, wonders, miracles and supernatural blessings. It’s the story of a long history of discrimination, injustice, and retaliation while working at the state of Mississippi’s largest employer (Huntington Ingalls) and also about some of our Mississippi state leaders, lawyers, judges, doctors, etc.
“This is a continuous story that has to come forward because it has been ordained by our True and Living God, Who has given me this assignment that I had to finish. Jesus has given me so many warnings about finishing this book.
“When God gives you an assignment, you have to be obedient and answer the call. Destiny must come forth. I never would have imagined Jesus using me to give an assignment as this one. This has been a long, long, long journey of me being tested in the fiery furnace, but what has sustained me all of these years is my faith in God and the scriptures that He gave me that kept me strong when there were times I wanted to quit. Those scriptures are 1 Peter 4:12–14.”
Published by Page Publishing, Annie E. Turner’s enthralling tale is a powerful testament to the incredible influence that God’s presence can have on one’s life when they open their hearts to his messages and follow his path for them.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “My Growth Being in Christ's BUSINESS: 2nd Edition” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
