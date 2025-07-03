Author William Wedgren’s New Book, "The Wild Adventures of William," is a Thrilling Memoir That Recounts the Struggles the Author Managed to Overcome Throughout His Life
Recent release “The Wild Adventures of William” from Page Publishing author William Wedgren is a compelling and honest autobiographical account that follows the author as he reflects upon his lived experiences, offering a candid look at the trials and challenges he endured, and how he managed to overcome it all through his incredible strength and resilience.
Duffield, VA, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- William Wedgren has completed his new book, “The Wild Adventures of William”: a riveting account that chronicles the author’s struggles he endured growing up, and the incredible impact that these trials and life lessons learned along the way have had on him in adulthood.
“This book is about growing up in Southwest Florida,” writes Wedgren. “All the wild and crazy things that could happen will happen. Especially to this author, whether he is alone, with family, or friends, the unexpected always seems to find him. One would think he would stop, but he just eggs life on for more unexpected and crazy challenges. Read and see what I mean. You will not be able to put this book down once you start to read it. Every chapter is a new challenge and adventure for not only the author but also for you, the reader.”
Published by Page Publishing, William Wedgren’s enthralling series will captivate readers from all walks of life as they discover the seemingly impossible path the author has taken in life, and the experiences along the way that have come to define him. Deeply personal and emotionally raw, “The Wild Adventures of William” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound through this incredible testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Wild Adventures of William” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
