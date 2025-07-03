Author Juanavoni Gomeico’s New Book, "Tough Titties," is a Riveting Tale of Deprivation, Desire, and the Cost of Survival in a World of Wealth and Romance

Recent release “Tough Titties” from Page Publishing author Juanavoni Gomeico is a compelling novel that centers around an orphan-turned-entrepreneur who wrestles with identity, power, and the search for love. Expertly paced and suspense-fueled, “Tough Titties” will transport readers with each turn of the page as they explore the darker shades of the human experience.