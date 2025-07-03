Author Juanavoni Gomeico’s New Book, "Tough Titties," is a Riveting Tale of Deprivation, Desire, and the Cost of Survival in a World of Wealth and Romance
Recent release “Tough Titties” from Page Publishing author Juanavoni Gomeico is a compelling novel that centers around an orphan-turned-entrepreneur who wrestles with identity, power, and the search for love. Expertly paced and suspense-fueled, “Tough Titties” will transport readers with each turn of the page as they explore the darker shades of the human experience.
New York, NY, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Juanavoni Gomeico, whose profound love for animals, fascination with exotic birds, and adventurous spirit in traveling all serve as a gateway to capture distant emotions through his writing, has completed his new book, “Tough Titties”: a gripping novel that follows a young man’s ambitious journey to find himself amidst his search for power, wealth, and love.
“The opposite face of the sun (darkness) marks the swirling journey of deprivation, defusing the armor of hope for the miser and CEO, who fought with similar interests yet different cunning skills; handsome, charming, careful, critical, manipulative, and headstrong are somewhat equivalent,” writes Gomeico. “As the orphan is forced to understand the tough streets and does not have enough time to grow into a man, he stretches for his hidden secrets, deployed by the unexpected, to survive and make wealth.
“Abstemiousness (sobriety) leads two tykes along the brutal stretch to innovation and originality. His parched needs make his reflexive amorousness personified, becoming a tremendous financial chaperone for people who want to explore their hidden sides and live a stable, reliable, everyday life. His profound interest in studying business drags him deep into understanding his fetish side for complex fulfillment.
“This is a rock-hard, compelling look at an enigmatic romance story mixed with a squiggly lifestyle of safety and a rise from poverty. He needs to satisfy his deep-seated selections to find the all-time one important someone who loves him. Will he ever discover what happens in love? Take time to ride with patience and control finances, build from scratch, express sympathy, internalize who to earn love, and embody stiff, full-blown acts of selflessness.”
Published by Page Publishing, Juanavoni Gomeico’s enthralling tale is a poignant look at the cost of survival and just how far one is willing to go to achieve their desires. Character-driven and emotionally candid, “Tough Titties” is sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping them on the edge of their seats right up until the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Tough Titties" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
