Author Pamela Torrey’s New Book, "Madcap Family: Book One," is a Riveting Tale That Follows the Many Wild Adventures of the Boisterous and Loving Westman Family

Recent release “Madcap Family: Book One” from Covenant Books author Pamela Torrey is a captivating novel that centers around the Westman family, composed of Stella and Alden, their six children, and multiple animals. Throughout their story, the Westman children get into all sorts of trouble and mischief, leading to a tale of laughter, joy, and a uniquely unbreakable family bond.