Author Pamela Torrey’s New Book, "Madcap Family: Book One," is a Riveting Tale That Follows the Many Wild Adventures of the Boisterous and Loving Westman Family
Recent release “Madcap Family: Book One” from Covenant Books author Pamela Torrey is a captivating novel that centers around the Westman family, composed of Stella and Alden, their six children, and multiple animals. Throughout their story, the Westman children get into all sorts of trouble and mischief, leading to a tale of laughter, joy, and a uniquely unbreakable family bond.
White Cloud, MI, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Torrey, a loving mother and grandmother, as well as a native of Michigan who graduated from Baker College, has completed her new book, “Madcap Family: Book One”: a heartfelt story of a close-knit family, and the many incredible adventures and situations they endure together.
“Stella and Alden Westman have been in each other’s lives since preschool,” writes Torrey. “They started out as friends but eventually became more. Stella and Alden married right out of high school. They have six children, two one-eyed cats, and a dog named BUD NO. He has a sidekick named Ernie. Ernie looks like a miniature bloodhound, but he is covered in wrinkles. When he sits down, all his wrinkles slide to his butt.
“Stella is tall, beautiful, and very spunky. Alden is six foot four, with dark hair and gorgeous bedroom eyes. When he smiles, Stella still goes weak in the knees. You would think that now that they are married with six kids that the story ends there, but no!
“They live on a four-hundred-acre cow farm. They also raise a crazed chicken named Mad Maude, several ducks, pigs, and goats.
“What one child doesn’t think up, the other one does! Especially the twins, Caleb and David. The only person that has ever been able to tell those two boys apart is Stella. She has a secret for keeping them straight, but she keeps that to herself.
“Stella and Alden have five boys and one daughter. Francine may be the youngest, but she is confident, fierce, and beautiful.
“When Francine sits her father down and explains kissing to him, let’s just say, Alden sees red!
“Alden’s parents, better known as Pop and Grandma Nettie, are a laugh-out-loud addition to this family. Sealy (Pop) has no filter; he says what’s on his mind, but he adores his grandkids.
“Buckle up, this book will take you on a wild ride of fun and laughter!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pamela Torrey’s new book will keep readers spellbound as they follow along on this engaging adventure of familial love and support. With a host of colorful and unique characters, “Madcap Family: Book One” is sure to delight readers, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “Madcap Family: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble. An audible version is also available.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Stella and Alden Westman have been in each other’s lives since preschool,” writes Torrey. “They started out as friends but eventually became more. Stella and Alden married right out of high school. They have six children, two one-eyed cats, and a dog named BUD NO. He has a sidekick named Ernie. Ernie looks like a miniature bloodhound, but he is covered in wrinkles. When he sits down, all his wrinkles slide to his butt.
“Stella is tall, beautiful, and very spunky. Alden is six foot four, with dark hair and gorgeous bedroom eyes. When he smiles, Stella still goes weak in the knees. You would think that now that they are married with six kids that the story ends there, but no!
“They live on a four-hundred-acre cow farm. They also raise a crazed chicken named Mad Maude, several ducks, pigs, and goats.
“What one child doesn’t think up, the other one does! Especially the twins, Caleb and David. The only person that has ever been able to tell those two boys apart is Stella. She has a secret for keeping them straight, but she keeps that to herself.
“Stella and Alden have five boys and one daughter. Francine may be the youngest, but she is confident, fierce, and beautiful.
“When Francine sits her father down and explains kissing to him, let’s just say, Alden sees red!
“Alden’s parents, better known as Pop and Grandma Nettie, are a laugh-out-loud addition to this family. Sealy (Pop) has no filter; he says what’s on his mind, but he adores his grandkids.
“Buckle up, this book will take you on a wild ride of fun and laughter!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pamela Torrey’s new book will keep readers spellbound as they follow along on this engaging adventure of familial love and support. With a host of colorful and unique characters, “Madcap Family: Book One” is sure to delight readers, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “Madcap Family: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble. An audible version is also available.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories