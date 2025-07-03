Author Evgeny Katz’s New Book, "Evolution of Electrochemistry: Key Figures and Their Contributions," Provides the History Behind the Study of Electrochemistry

Recent release “Evolution of Electrochemistry: Key Figures and Their Contributions” from Newman Springs Publishing author Evgeny Katz is a fascinating look at the history behind the branch of chemistry that studies how electrical changes relate to chemical reactions, focusing on important figures who have shaped the subject throughout the years.