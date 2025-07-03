Johnny P’s New Book, "A Life Alive in a Dream: Chasing Ghosts, Vol. 1," is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Young Man Who is Drawn Back Into His Dangerous Past Once More
New York, NY, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Johnny P has completed his most recent book, “A Life Alive in a Dream: Chasing Ghosts, Vol. 1”: a stirring tale that follows one man’s journey to set himself straight and finally settle down, only to find himself back where he started as his former employer gives him one final assignment.
The author shares, “Johnny P has returned home hoping to escape his old life and settle down with a new love interest on the Jersey Shore. But with connections to organized crime, his past haunts him in his sleep. As life starts falling into place, his haunting past makes an unexpected visit.
“When John’s former employer seeks him out to clean up a mess six years in the making, his new life is put on the line. John has to become someone he’s trying to forget while remaining who he’s become. And he might learn that people never change.”
Published by Fulton Books, Johnny P’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling tale of crime, drama, and suspense. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Life Alive in a Dream: Chasing Ghosts, Vol. 1” is sure to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page, keeping them on the edge of their seat with every twist and turn.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “A Life Alive in a Dream: Chasing Ghosts, Vol. 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
