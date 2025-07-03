Elizabeth Flaherty’s New Book, "Mother's Hands," is a Poignant Memoir That Recounts the Trials the Author’s Parents Were Forced to Endure Throughout Their Lives
New York, NY, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Elizabeth Flaherty has completed her most recent book, “Mother's Hands”: a powerful story inspired by true events that documents the many trials and tragedies experienced by the author’s parents as they tried their best to raise ten children while living in adverse conditions.
“Alvin and Marjorie Hall were my parents, and my book is about their lives and journey together as they struggled to overcome poverty, sickness, despair, and just the mere existence of raising ten children,” writes Flaherty. “Only with the strong will and determination of this couple, combined with the aid of their children, did they overcome the perils that seemed to multiply with time. This book is based on a real family that overcame many obstacles, much uncertainty, and occasional fear. I will tell of a mother’s overwhelming dedication to her children and her undying love for each as she endured heartbreak and years of pain in her own body. Only with her strong faith in God did she overcome the trials and tribulations she had to face during most of her entire adult life.
“I’m Elizabeth, the third daughter of Alvin and Marjorie, and I encourage you to read my book, as I want to honor my mother for her dedication to her children and the very unfortunate life she lived. You will find my book to be truthful in every aspect and perhaps a little hard to believe now and then. The thought of writing a book about the Hall family has passed through my mind a few times, but I never actually thought I would do it. But with the encouragement of my grandson, Deric Flaherty, I decided to give it a try.”
Published by Fulton Books, Elizabeth Flaherty’s book is a potent and compelling tale that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a testament to the strength and resilience of the author’s parents as they faced countless hardships and struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Mother's Hands” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
