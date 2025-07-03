Ann Pyle’s New Book, "Sami and Bunny," is a Heartfelt Story Inspired by True Events That Follows a Cat Who Finds an Unexpected Friend in the Form of a Bunny.
Hutchinson, KS, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ann Pyle has completed her most recent book, “Sami and Bunny”: a gentle, true tale of an unexpected friendship that brought warmth to lonely days, peace to a quiet backyard, and comfort through the seasons of life and loss.
“When Sami, a sweet and social cat, faced long days alone while her family traveled, a heartfelt prayer was whispered into the silence of an empty garden,” writes Pyle. “The answer came not with words, but with the soft, quiet presence of a bunny.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ann Pyle’s book is a touching tribute to the pets who stay in one’s heart, and the friends who are there to help navigate life’s tough moments. Accompanied by charming illustrations, “Sami and Bunny” invites readers of all ages to witness the quiet grace of companionship and the healing power of love—both earthly and divine.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Sami and Bunny” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
