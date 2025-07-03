Rich Trout’s Newly Released "Up All NIGHT" is a Witty, Poignant, and Refreshingly Candid Exploration of Love, Loss, and Life on the Autism Spectrum

“Up All NIGHT: An Aspie’s Memoir of Chasing Girls in Quicksand” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rich Trout is an emotionally resonant and often hilarious journey through adolescence, heartbreak, and self-discovery, told through the lens of undiagnosed Asperger’s syndrome.