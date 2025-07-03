John Hacker’s Newly Released "Cherry Berry" is a Vibrant and Engaging Children’s Tale About Temptation, Consequences, and Valuable Life Lessons
“Cherry Berry” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Hacker is a delightful and cautionary story that follows a young girl’s impulsive decision and the unexpected journey that teaches her the importance of honesty, friendship, and accountability.
Martinsburg, WV, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Cherry Berry,” a vivid and thought-provoking tale that blends childhood wonder with meaningful moral lessons, is the creation of published author, John Hacker.
Hacker shares, “So delicious is cherry-berry ice cream. Oh, how she loves every bit. This is the only food Chiddy never shares with anyone. Chiddy quickly succumbs to every distraction of her favorite food: chocolate, chunky-monkey, rocky road, and vanilla swirl with rainbow sprinkles.
"She sometimes chuckled, frowned, and cried to get homework done, but when she heard about this exceptional juicy food, her mind changed; Mom didn’t have to say it twice. The sound of the ice-cream truck kept her taste buds flowing, leading her to make one of the biggest mistakes ever.
"Meanwhile, as Mother fell asleep, Chiddy did one unthinkable thing. Even children are known to make hideous mistakes. At first, she didn’t think it was wrong to steal from her mother.
"Oh boy, it felt like a butterfly flying around her head after. The little girl ran away from her problem but headed straight down the road into a bigger one. She was exposed to an intrepid incident. It was the first time something felt so wrong; it was too bad and hard to bear.
"The boys decided to teach their best friend a lesson about taking something that was not his. But another exciting story appeared when Chiddy intercepted the boys to resolve one problem. A more appealing incident reared its unpleasant head that would remain with her forever.
"Quickly, friends forget friends when trouble shows up. Rules must be followed every time, and there are always consequences. It will always be grand to get across the first test. However, a reward comes after an excellent school report because Chiddy unexpectedly learned her lesson.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Hacker’s new book presents an imaginative and relatable story that highlights how even small choices can lead to big consequences, offering young readers both entertainment and wisdom.
Consumers can purchase “Cherry Berry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cherry Berry,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
