Wildside Customs Elevates Vehicle Service with State-of-the-Art Hunter HawkEye Elite Alignment System in Naperville, IL
Naperville, IL, June 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wildside Customs, a leading Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Ford Bronco, and truck customization and service center in Naperville, Illinois, today announced a significant upgrade to its facility with the acquisition and installation of a Hunter Engineering Company HawkEye Elite Four Camera Alignment System, paired with an 18,000-pound 4-post alignment lift. This substantial investment reinforces Wildside Customs' commitment to providing the highest level of precision, efficiency, and comprehensive vehicle care to its customers.
The new Hunter HawkEye Elite system is renowned as the most powerful and accurate wheel alignment machine on the market. Utilizing four high-resolution cameras, it provides incredibly precise measurements, allowing technicians to perform alignments with unmatched speed and accuracy. This advanced technology ensures that vehicles are aligned to manufacturer specifications, improving tire wear, handling, and fuel efficiency for drivers.
Complementing the HawkEye Elite is the robust 18,000-pound 4-post alignment lift. This heavy-duty lift significantly expands Wildside Customs' capacity to service a wider range of vehicles, including larger trucks, SUVs, and custom builds that require higher weight capacities. The combination of this lift with the HawkEye Elite system allows for seamless and efficient alignment services, even for the most demanding vehicles.
"We are incredibly excited to bring this cutting-edge technology to our customers," said Randal Zahora, President of Wildside Customs. "The Hunter HawkEye Elite system, along with our new heavy-duty alignment lift, represents a major leap forward in our service capabilities. It means we can offer unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in alignments, not just for Jeep Wranglers, Gladiators, and Ford Broncos, but also for the larger, more specialized trucks and custom vehicles our clients often bring to us. This investment underscores our dedication to providing top-tier service and ensuring every vehicle leaves our shop performing at its best."
Customers can now experience the benefits of these advanced systems, including improved vehicle safety, extended tire life, and a smoother driving experience. Wildside Customs continues to lead the way in offering premium automotive services in the Chicagoland and surrounding areas.
About Wildside Customs: Wildside Customs is a premier automotive customization and service shop located in Naperville, IL. Specializing in vehicle lifts, custom builds, performance upgrades, frame off restoration services, vehicle maintenance, and now, even more precision alignments, Wildside Customs is dedicated to delivering exceptional quality, meticulous craftsmanship, and outstanding customer service to enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike.
The new Hunter HawkEye Elite system is renowned as the most powerful and accurate wheel alignment machine on the market. Utilizing four high-resolution cameras, it provides incredibly precise measurements, allowing technicians to perform alignments with unmatched speed and accuracy. This advanced technology ensures that vehicles are aligned to manufacturer specifications, improving tire wear, handling, and fuel efficiency for drivers.
Complementing the HawkEye Elite is the robust 18,000-pound 4-post alignment lift. This heavy-duty lift significantly expands Wildside Customs' capacity to service a wider range of vehicles, including larger trucks, SUVs, and custom builds that require higher weight capacities. The combination of this lift with the HawkEye Elite system allows for seamless and efficient alignment services, even for the most demanding vehicles.
"We are incredibly excited to bring this cutting-edge technology to our customers," said Randal Zahora, President of Wildside Customs. "The Hunter HawkEye Elite system, along with our new heavy-duty alignment lift, represents a major leap forward in our service capabilities. It means we can offer unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in alignments, not just for Jeep Wranglers, Gladiators, and Ford Broncos, but also for the larger, more specialized trucks and custom vehicles our clients often bring to us. This investment underscores our dedication to providing top-tier service and ensuring every vehicle leaves our shop performing at its best."
Customers can now experience the benefits of these advanced systems, including improved vehicle safety, extended tire life, and a smoother driving experience. Wildside Customs continues to lead the way in offering premium automotive services in the Chicagoland and surrounding areas.
About Wildside Customs: Wildside Customs is a premier automotive customization and service shop located in Naperville, IL. Specializing in vehicle lifts, custom builds, performance upgrades, frame off restoration services, vehicle maintenance, and now, even more precision alignments, Wildside Customs is dedicated to delivering exceptional quality, meticulous craftsmanship, and outstanding customer service to enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike.
Contact
Wildside CustomsContact
Randal Zahora
630-504-2300
www.callwildside.com
Randal Zahora
630-504-2300
www.callwildside.com
Categories