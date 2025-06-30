Cherry Blossoms Dating Celebrates 51 Years of Bringing the World Together, One Couple at a Time

Cherry Blossoms Dating, the world's oldest and most successful international dating company, proudly marks its 51st anniversary. Established in 1974 as a paper publication, Cherry Blossoms Dating has been a pioneer in connecting men and women for love and marriage across borders. In 1995, the company transitioned to the digital realm, becoming one of the first dating companies to successfully establish an online presence.