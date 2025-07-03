A Novel-in-Verse Journey to Offer Hope in the Wake of the Climate Crisis
Wildflower Books is excited to announce the 30 June 2025 publication of "A Song for the Earth," by Shannon Jade. This lyrical novel in verse follows protagonist January on a journey through Earth’s major biomes, with a focus on hopeful climate action and ecological restoration.
Melbourne, Australia, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shannon Jade is an author and environmental scientist who believes in the real-world magic of storytelling. She is the author of A Song for the Earth, Seashells for Stories, Way Back When, Rainbow, and more, as well as having worked on books for several major publishers, including Rebel Girls and Wiley. Today, Shannon mostly writes adult fiction and poetry projects with a hopeful environmental focus, aiming to make the world a better, greener, and kinder place.
Early Praise for A Song for the Earth
"Lyrical, urgent, and deeply moving, A Song for the Earth is a poetic journey through the planet’s fragile beauty and a stirring call to action for anyone who believes words can change the world—perfect for fans of The Overstory and Braiding Sweetgrass." – NewInBooks.com
