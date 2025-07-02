SHUKR Welcomes Summer with Light, Elegant Abayas and Hijabs for the Modern Muslim Woman
As the warmer months begin, SHUKR Islamic Clothing offers a refreshing take on modest fashion with breathable, stylish abayas and hijabs.
Sheridan, WY, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SHUKR Islamic Clothing, founded in 2001 by Anas Sillwood, didn’t begin with the intention of reshaping modest fashion but that’s exactly what it has done. As one of the first contemporary Islamic clothing brands catering to Muslims in the West, SHUKR has become a global leader in offering modest yet fashionable wardrobe solutions, proving that modesty and beauty can coexist.
Heading into summer, SHUKR’s latest collections put a strong emphasis on lightweight abayas and breathable hijabs, designed for comfort in warm weather without compromising Islamic values. Crafted with natural, airy fabrics and inspired by traditional Islamic dress, these pieces provide a modern twist suitable for women around the world who wish to express their faith while remaining stylish in the heat.
SHUKR’s abayas have gained international recognition for their simplicity, functionality, and elegant details. Designed as a hybrid between classic Islamic garments and contemporary Western aesthetics, SHUKR abayas are available in neutral shades, flowing cuts, and soft natural fabrics, making them ideal for everyday wear in warmer climates.
Just as popular are SHUKR’s hijabs, which are available in a variety of summer-ready fabrics. From silk prints featuring delicate florals to breathable cotton and jersey options, each hijab is created with both practicality and beauty in mind. The Easy Care range is particularly suited for the busy modern woman, allowing her to look polished with minimal effort, even in the height of summer.
"SHUKR is proud to offer a clothing line that helps women dress confidently, modestly, and comfortably," says founder Anas Sillwood. "We’ve always believed that Islamic dress can be beautiful without compromising on faith, and our abayas and hijabs are a reflection of that belief."
SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.
SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.ShukrOnline.com
Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner
SHUKR Islamic Clothing
Web: www.ShukrOnline.com
Email: press@ShukrClothing.com
