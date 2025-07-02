ePS Introduces “Inside the Corrugator” – A New Discussion Series on Process Control and Performance
First Session: 24 July 2025 at 11:00 am CET | Live and On Demand
Pittsburgh, PA, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leading packaging software solution provider eProductivity Software (ePS) today announces the launch of Inside the Corrugator, a new industry discussion series focused on real-world best practices in corrugated manufacturing. The series offers an open and informal platform for manufacturers to explore what works and what doesn’t when it comes to process control, machine performance, and production reliability.
The first session will take place on 24 July at 11:00 am CET, led by Neil Sillick, Director of Escada Operations at ePS Packaging, and co-hosted by Fred Wiegmann of Corrugator Training & Consultancy B.V., one of Europe’s leading corrugator training experts.
Far from a traditional webinar, Inside the Corrugator is a working-level discussion designed for engineers, production supervisors, and plant managers who want practical insight they can act on immediately. Each episode will cover recurring issues with the machine, challenges related to setup, glue, and heat, as well as the strategies successful teams are using to drive measurable improvement.
“This is about sharing knowledge, not presenting slides,” said Neil Sillick. “There’s no silver bullet in corrugating. But there are known best practices and control strategies that consistently make a difference. That’s what we’re here to unpack.”
Fred Wiegmann, a respected corrugator process expert with over 40 years of industry experience, will play a leading role in the Inside the Corrugator webinar series. Fred has held leadership roles in production, operations, and technical education across Europe’s top corrugated plants, including a 17-year tenure at Smurfit Westrock (formerly Smurfit Kappa) as Corrugating Process Expert & Trainer. Now running his own consultancy, Fred works closely with manufacturers to improve board quality, reduce waste, and empower people through practical training and process insight.
Speaking on the value of the upcoming webinar series, Fred says: “I'm 100% sure people will learn something from these webinars - whether it's a new idea, a different perspective, or simply the chance to reflect on their own process. We're not here to tell you what to do. We're here to ask the right questions, challenge the way things have always been done, and help you think differently about your machine, your people, and your performance.”
Topics from the series will also feed into discussions at the FEFCO Technical Seminar in Rome, 8-10 October 2025, where ePS will co-host a panel session on Generative and Applied AI in corrugated manufacturing.
The 24 July session will be available both live and on demand.
Danielle Kinsella
+44 (0) 7825 117875
www.epackagingsw.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/daniellekinsella/
