Loveforce International Announces Its July 2025 Releases
Loveforce International announces its new Digital Music Singles for July 2025. There will be a total of six releases by six different recording artists performing six different genres of music.
Santa Clarita, CA, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International announces its new Digital Music Singles for July 2025. There will be a total of six releases by six different recording artists. There will be at least one release every Friday in July including July 4, 11, 18 and 25.
The artists Loveforce International will be releasing new singles on include: Billy Ray Charles, Anna Hamilton, Ami Cannon, The Loveforce Collective, inRchild and Rita Graham. Music genres represented in the releases include Blues-Rock, R&B, Surf-Blues, Soul, Soul laced with Hip Hop and R&B, Singer-Songwriter Pop-Broadway.
“We have a solid group of recordings we are releasing this month,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. Noteworthy is the new Soul track on Rita Graham for two reasons. For one, because it’s the new release on her in three years. For another, because it’s a great song well executed,” he continued.
All of Loveforce International’s July 2025 release will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
