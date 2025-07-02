Loveforce International Celebrates Fourth of July by Releasing “Poor Man’s Blues”
On Friday, July 4 Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single entitled “Poor Man’s Blues,” by The Loveforce Collective. It is a Blues-Rock Instrumental.
Santa Clarita, CA, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, July 4 Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The single is entitled “Poor Man’s Blues.” It is by Loveforce International recording artists The Loveforce Collective.
Their new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled "Poor Man's Blues". It is a song about the down and out of society, the poor, the forgotten and resident's of Skid Row. That feel is delivered by a gritty ambiance created by an electric guitar, bass, and drum kit with the melody belted out by a synthesizer. Instrumentally, it is a Bluesy, Blues-Rock Instrumental ballad.
“The Fourth of July is about all Americans,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “America’s poor are often forgotten in such celebrations, so we, thought our July 4th release would be an instrumental, musical tribute to them,” he continued.
The Loveforce Collective’s “Poor Man’s Blues” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
