Jean Billy Beaufils’s New Book “Answers To Your Biblical Questions: Volume 2” is a Comprehensive and Insightful Exploration of Biblical Truths and Existential Questions
“Answers To Your Biblical Questions: Volume 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jean Billy Beaufils is a thoughtful and scholarly resource that addresses profound biblical questions, offering valuable insight for theologians, students, and anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of life, salvation, and the afterlife.
Conyers, GA, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Answers To Your Biblical Questions: Volume 2,” a meticulously composed and beautifully written guide that delves into the meaning of life, the afterlife, and the complex concepts of heaven, hell, and salvation, is the creation of published author, Jean Billy Beaufils.
Jean Billy Beaufils shares, “In this book, Dr. Beaufils, an expert in psychotherapy and theology, asked questions that make our hearts leap and bring us to the climax of life. It is a work that must not only be read but, above all, must be consulted when one is about to reflect on our role and responsibility here on earth. It’s an encyclopedia for biblical scholars, a commentary for theologians, and a resource for future students. The author will not have worked in vain if at least this work allows the reader to clearly articulate the gates of paradise and Sheol, which constitute a profound exploration of the meaning of life and its value on the threshold of an existential crisis. Dr. Jean Billy Beaufils’s book is meticulously composed and beautifully written, telling the story of heaven, hell, and salvation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jean Billy Beaufils’s new book is a crucial resource for anyone seeking to understand the deeper layers of biblical teachings and how they relate to the human experience.
Consumers can purchase “Answers To Your Biblical Questions: Volume 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Answers To Your Biblical Questions: Volume 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
