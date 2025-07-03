Jean Billy Beaufils’s New Book “Answers To Your Biblical Questions: Volume 2” is a Comprehensive and Insightful Exploration of Biblical Truths and Existential Questions

“Answers To Your Biblical Questions: Volume 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jean Billy Beaufils is a thoughtful and scholarly resource that addresses profound biblical questions, offering valuable insight for theologians, students, and anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of life, salvation, and the afterlife.