Roseen Ortiz’s Newly Released "All Things: Redemption—Disobedience—Restoration" is a Powerful Memoir of Faith, Failure, and God’s Unwavering Grace
“All Things: Redemption—Disobedience—Restoration: The Life and Story of a Pastor’s Wife” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roseen Ortiz is an intimate and unflinching exploration of a woman’s spiritual journey through marriage, ministry, personal trials, and ultimate restoration in Christ.
Pueblo, CO, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “All Things: Redemption—Disobedience—Restoration: The Life and Story of a Pastor’s Wife”: a compelling testimony of God's mercy and redemption. “All Things: Redemption—Disobedience—Restoration: The Life and Story of a Pastor’s Wife” is the creation of published author, Roseen Ortiz, a devoted community and faith leader in Pueblo, Colorado, who transformed her late husband Roman's barbershop into Rome’s Nail and Beauty Lounge in his honor. She continues to serve as President, Board Member, and Teacher at the Lord’s Vineyard Fellowship, the church they co-founded. As a Life Services Advocate at a local pregnancy center, she mentors and shares the Gospel while supporting vulnerable women. In her spare time, Roseen leads Bible studies, mentors others, speaks at events, and raises addiction awareness through social media. She also volunteers locally and actively supports her incarcerated son Malachi, helping launch his upcoming youth development program and staying closely connected to her family.
Roseen Ortiz shares, “'The gifts of God are without repentance.' (Romans 11:29) God chose those He called before the foundation of the earth. When His chosen mess up, He’s not scratching His head second-guessing His choice. Roseen shares her life story of being married to a pastor, including their battles, struggles, sins, and the consequences they faced, while showing how God’s grace shone through it all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roseen Ortiz’s new book offers encouragement to anyone who has faced failure and longs for a second chance through faith. This book is a beacon of hope, reminding readers that God can redeem every chapter of our lives—no matter how broken.
Consumers can purchase “All Things: Redemption—Disobedience—Restoration: The Life and Story of a Pastor’s Wife” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “All Things: Redemption—Disobedience—Restoration: The Life and Story of a Pastor’s Wife,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
