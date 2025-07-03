Joanne Pierce’s Newly Released "Our Biblical Alphabet" is a Heartfelt and Educational Resource Blending Biblical Truths with Foundational Learning for Children
“Our Biblical Alphabet” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joanne Pierce is a charming and spiritually enriching children’s book that introduces young readers to the alphabet through simple Bible-based stories and lessons designed to spark curiosity and faith.
Wickenburg, AZ, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Our Biblical Alphabet”: a delightful and faith-filled approach to early learning that introduces children to the alphabet while planting seeds of biblical knowledge. “Our Biblical Alphabet” is the creation of published author, Joanne Pierce, a lifelong spiritual woman originally from Washington state and a member of a Native American tribe, who now lives in the scenic Sonoran Desert. Deeply devoted to God, her faith has grown through her connection with the Cowboy Church in Wickenburg, Arizona. A student at Dallas Theological Seminary, Joanne is passionate about inspiring both children and spiritual newcomers by teaching biblical lessons through simple storytelling and alphabet learning. Known for her engaging and humorous storytelling, she delights in uplifting others with tales from her life, her faith, and her beloved Chihuahua. Joanne’s deep love for God, family, and country shines through everything she does.
Pierce shares, “School used to be inviting where great learning was always accomplished! In today’s woke environment where so much else other than education occurs the need to get back to wholesome, sturdy learning is on the increase. Young ones need fundamentals taught while encouraging them to find their paths. This book provides an interesting perspective on learning fundamentals and pieces of the Bible simultaneously. It encourages interest in many directions while providing the basics of Bible stories. Let us hope everyone who reads this book is prompted to go to our Bible simply to look up a fact or piece of information the author has given. Albeit brief, each letter shares a valuable tidbit of our Bible. Sit back, relax with the knowledge this book is 100 percent safe for your children, family, and friends then enjoy the ride. It’s well worth the time!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joanne Pierce’s new book is an uplifting and educational tool ideal for parents, teachers, and ministry leaders who wish to instill faith-based values while helping children build a strong academic and spiritual foundation.
Consumers can purchase “Our Biblical Alphabet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Our Biblical Alphabet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
