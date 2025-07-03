Dan Klender’s Newly Released "Five Words to Determine Your Destiny" is a Powerful Spiritual Guide Designed to Equip Believers for a Life of Purpose and Perseverance
“Five Words to Determine Your Destiny” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dan Klender is a thought-provoking and biblically grounded exploration of five transformative words that shape the Christian life and prepare readers for a faithful walk with Christ.
San Diego, CA, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Five Words to Determine Your Destiny”: a powerful and insightful resource that invites readers to embrace five foundational biblical words that can radically impact their life, purpose, and eternal outlook. “Five Words to Determine Your Destiny” is the creation of published author, Dan Klender, who received his bachelor of religious education from William Tyndale College in 1985. He received a master of theology and a master in exegetical theology from Western Seminary in Portland, Oregon. In 1999, he received his doctor of ministry degree from Phoenix Seminary in Scottsdale, Arizona. He has been a pastor, Bible teacher, and Navy chaplain for over three decades. Prior to joining the Navy shortly after 9/11, he pastored for fourteen years in New Mexico and Washington state. As a chaplain, he has served in Asia, Iraq, Europe, the Middle East, the British Indian Ocean Territories, in many venues in the continental United States, and Hawaii. He is the author of four books, including The Uzziah Syndrome: 40 Keys to Finishing Your Life and Ministry Well, Living with the End in View, and The Jezebel Syndrome: A Restoration to Godly Womanhood. Daniel has two grown daughters and one adorable grandson. He is married to the lovely and gracious Marta.
Klender shares, “A man endowed with divine wisdom once wrote, 'The words of the wise are like goads, and the words of scholars like well driven nails, given by one Shepherd.' Embedded in the biblical narrative are five words bequeathed to the church by Jesus and the apostles that serve as goads motivating Christ’s bride to fulfill her God given destiny. These five words represent the nexus of the Christian life as well as the tipping point between success or failure. Carefully applied, these five words will add sinews of spiritual strength and muscle tone to your walk with the Master. Unapologetically biblical and pulsating with practical insight, Five Words to Determining Your Destiny will embolden you to hover above the fray of a rapidly decaying world. Personalize these words and you will find your life both now and in eternity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dan Klender’s new book is a clarion call for believers to embrace the words of Christ and His apostles as guiding pillars for a faithful, empowered life.
Consumers can purchase “Five Words to Determine Your Destiny” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Five Words to Determine Your Destiny,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
