Gentry Foodservice Design Group Expands Presence with New Orlando Office
Gentry Foodservice Design Group, a national leader in restaurant layout and design, has opened a new office in Orlando, Florida, as of June 27, 2025. This expansion strengthens Gentry’s presence in the Southeast and allows the company to better serve the growing hospitality market in Central Florida.
Orlando, FL, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gentry Foodservice Design Group, a recognized leader in restaurant layout and design, is proud to announce the opening of a new location in Orlando, Central Florida. This strategic expansion strengthens the company’s footprint in the Southeast and enhances its ability to serve the growing hospitality market in the region.
With more than 30 years of experience in the restaurant design and equipment industry, Gentry Foodservice Design Group continues to deliver innovative, functional, and efficient solutions to clients nationwide. The Orlando office will be led by industry veteran Dean Langella, who brings extensive expertise and a commitment to excellence in project execution.
As part of a comprehensive service model, Gentry operates alongside its sister company, QSR Supply, to provide a seamless, turnkey experience. From initial concept and design, to equipment procurement, custom fabrication, and final installation, Gentry and QSR Supply together manage every stage of the project lifecycle—ensuring quality, consistency, and speed to market.
“Our new Orlando office allows us to better support clients in Central Florida with the same hands-on, detail-driven approach that has defined our success for over three decades,” said Justin Pierce, Director of Contract Sales. “We’re excited to bring our expertise to a dynamic and growing region.”
The expansion into Orlando reflects Gentry’s ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of restaurants, QSR chains, and hospitality groups through integrated design and operational efficiency.
About Gentry Foodservice Design Group
Gentry Foodservice Design Group is a full-service restaurant design and consulting firm specializing in innovative kitchen layouts, equipment solutions, and complete project execution. Working in partnership with QSR Supply, Gentry delivers comprehensive services tailored to the quick-service and hospitality industries. Gentry Foodservice Design Group can be contacted at 855-492-5700 or by visiting their website at GentryFoodservice.com.
For media inquiries or more information, please contact:
Ceana Langella
Director of Communications and Marketing
732-289-6500
CRLangella@GentryFoodservice.com
https://GentryFoodservice.com
