eProductivity Software (ePS) Appoints Scott Brown as CIO to Lead Cloud-First Strategy for Packaging Software Solutions
Bringing clarity, compliance, and cloud value to packaging manufacturers worldwide.
Pittsburgh, PA, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- eProductivity Software (ePS) Packaging, a global leader in packaging software solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Brown as Chief Information Officer. Brown brings more than 35 years of SaaS and enterprise IT leadership experience and will lead the expansion of ePS’ cloud capabilities, giving customers greater choice, control, and value in how they deploy and scale their software.
Brown joins ePS at a pivotal moment, with a clear mandate to expand the company’s cloud portfolio, enhance security and compliance across platforms, and redefine how packaging manufacturers adopt modern, scalable technology. His appointment reinforces ePS’ commitment to helping customers gain a competitive advantage through purpose-built, packaging-focused software, not repurposed solutions or generic cloud offerings.
“Scott’s track record in operational excellence and cloud transformation is second to none,” said Doug Braun, CEO of ePS Packaging. “He understands what customers need from their systems - resilience, control, and visibility - and how to deliver that securely and at scale. He will play a critical role as we advance our industry-specific cloud roadmap.”
Before joining ePS, Brown served as CIO at Sciforma, a leading provider of strategic portfolio and project management software, and held senior leadership roles in cloud and support at BluJay Solutions, IBS AB, and RedPrairie. His experience spans managing global infrastructure, driving SOC and SSAE certifications, and delivering reliable, high-performance platforms used by thousands of customers worldwide.
At ePS, Brown will lead all aspects of Corporate IT, Cloud Services, and Security, driving the company’s compliance strategy forward, including SOC certification, while helping ensure customers gain measurable value from cloud-enabled ERP, MES, and process control solutions.
“Our approach to cloud isn’t about keeping up, it’s about creating real results for packaging manufacturers,” said Brown. “ePS is uniquely positioned because we don’t just understand software; we understand packaging. Our goal is to deliver intelligent, secure, cloud solutions that reduce complexity and help our customers grow with confidence.”
