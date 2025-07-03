Vicki Baylis’s Newly Released "Along Came Juniper Eve" is a Heartwarming and Humorous Reflection on the Joys and Challenges of Three Generations of Southern Womanhood
“Along Came Juniper Eve” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vicki Baylis is a witty and touching memoir that explores the beautiful chaos of life as a daughter, mother, and brand-new grandmother, told with southern charm and heartfelt honesty.
Hattiesburg, MS, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Along Came Juniper Eve”: a tender and laugh-out-loud memoir celebrating motherhood, grandparenthood, and the generational threads that bind us. “Along Came Juniper Eve” is the creation of published author, Vicki Baylis, a dedicated wife, mother, and proud grandmother.
Vicki Baylis shares, “Lo and behold, it finally happened. Vicki Baylis officially became a grandmother. From this day forward, she will be known as Honey to the most precious baby granddaughter ever born to mankind. She thought this day would never happen. You may recall Vicki talking about her children traveling the world. Every time she turned around, one of the young’uns was in a different country. While her oldest was still playing catch and release with his dating, the daughter had gotten married—married, yes, but living in another land far, far away. It puts a big smile on Vicki’s face to see her daughter become a mother. Actually, it is more like a strong giggle as Vicki watches her own child eat many of those 'I will never do that with my child' statements.
“Vicki is still counting her blessings daily as she walks between the roles of a daughter to her mother, a mother to her own children, and grandmother to a newborn. It weighs heavily on Vicki’s heart as she witnesses her own mother aging. Somewhere between the sadness of her mother’s new journey, the chaos of her daughter’s new season, and the joy of new beginnings with her precious Juniper Eve lies a writer trying to capture it all in words.
“Along Came Juniper Eve is a continuing story of the life of an ordinary southern family living each step one day at a time. While chaos may be the norm, the blessings are still counted, and thanks are given daily for the laughter this upside-down world brings along the way.
“In addition to the laughs you may find in this witty memoir, you may enjoy her other books: Just a Little Southern, Just a Little More Southern, Pea Patches and Butterbean Fields, Down This Road a Piece, and Up There around the Bend.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vicki Baylis’s new book offers a relatable, heartfelt, and often hilarious look at the ever-changing seasons of family life.
Consumers can purchase “Along Came Juniper Eve” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Along Came Juniper Eve,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
