SharePoint Designs Launches SOP Manager – A Modern SOP Management Solution Built on Microsoft 365
SharePoint Designs launches SOP Manager, a modern SOP management solution built on Microsoft 365. Designed for compliance-driven industries, it features AI-powered assessments, automated approvals, role-based training, and real-time dashboards — all within SharePoint. Businesses can now streamline SOP creation, review, and training with a 15-day free trial.
Los Angeles, CA, July 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SharePoint Designs, a leading provider of Microsoft 365 workplace solutions, proudly announces the official launch of its flagship product, SOP Manager — a modern, AI-enhanced platform designed to simplify Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) management, automate compliance workflows, and empower teams with clarity and accountability.
Built on SharePoint and Power Platform, SOP Manager replaces outdated PDFs and email-based approvals with a centralized, interactive, and secure system for managing SOPs, policies, and procedural documentation. The solution is now available in the Microsoft App store with a 15-day free trial, inviting businesses to experience structured compliance without the chaos.
"Our clients in regulated industries needed more than just file storage — they needed visibility, version control, and seamless training," said Venkatesh Maran, CEO of SharePoint Designs. "SOP Manager answers that call by turning documentation into a powerful operational asset."
Key Features Include:
1) Interactive SOP Pages – SOPs are no longer static documents but live SharePoint pages with multimedia support and metadata.
2) Automated Approvals – Multi-level workflows built using Power Automate streamline the review and publishing process.
3) AI-Generated Assessments – Validate training with dynamic quizzes created using generative AI.
4) Role-Based Training Assignments – Assign SOPs by department, job role, or function with built-in tracking.
5) Real-Time Dashboards – Monitor compliance status, review cycles, and training completion effortlessly.
SOP Manager is tailored for industries where compliance and operational precision are critical including pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, healthcare, food production, and franchising.
Now Available for Trial
Organizations can schedule a live demo or start a 15-day free trial to explore how SOP Manager can upgrade their compliance processes.
Start Free Trial or Book a Demo - https://www.sharepointdesigns.com/solutions/sop-policies-manager-sharepoint
About SharePoint Designs
SharePoint Designs helps modern businesses maximize their Microsoft 365 investment with tailored intranet portals, document management systems, knowledge bases, SOP solutions, and AI-powered automation. With a commitment to usability, scalability, and compliance, the company supports clients across Asia-Pacific, the US, and the Middle East.
Contact:
Email: sales@sharepointdesigns.com
Phone: +91 98841 89463
Website: www.sharepointdesigns.com
