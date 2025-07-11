SharePoint Designs Launches SOP Manager – A Modern SOP Management Solution Built on Microsoft 365

SharePoint Designs launches SOP Manager, a modern SOP management solution built on Microsoft 365. Designed for compliance-driven industries, it features AI-powered assessments, automated approvals, role-based training, and real-time dashboards — all within SharePoint. Businesses can now streamline SOP creation, review, and training with a 15-day free trial.