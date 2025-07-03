Nubia Rose’s New Book, “I Want Nothing For Christmas: Book Two,” is a Charming Tale That Explores the Importance of Spending the Holiday Season with Loved Ones
New York, NY, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Nubia Rose, a singer-songwriter, entrepreneur, actress, self-titled magazine publisher, and real estate professional, has completed her most recent book, “I Want Nothing For Christmas: Book Two”: a heartfelt story that the true meaning of the Christmas season, and the joy that spending time with one’s family and friends can bring about.
Author Nubia Rose came to the United States in 1988 for her honeymoon after marrying an American citizen she fell in love with in her home country of Brazil. Nubia has a son named Brandon, who she says is a gift of God. She has always enjoyed writing, and in 2014, the author wrote her first song in English, “Funtastic Love,” and in 2018 she released the song, “I Want Nothing For Christmas.”
After the enormous success of her Christmas music video in 2021, author Nubia Rose is back with a new book that will no doubt brighten the holiday season. While Christmas trees, stringed lights, and colorful presents topped with bows can create a magical image during the holiday season, “I Want Nothing For Christmas: Book Two” will remind readers that the Christmas spirit depends on much more.
“‘I Want Nothing for Christmas’ highlights the importance of being with family, friends, and loved ones who care about you and who make such irreplaceable memories beside you year after year,” shares Rose. “Ultimately, no commercial or material items on your lists could come close to delivering the peace and joy that naturally exists when you have what truly matters.
“The book’s illustrations epitomize this message with ease. With a smile that lights up a room and a visceral embrace of Christmastime, a cartoon version of [myself] with the same contagious characteristics helps spread holiday cheer while affirming that if we have our families, we have everything. No matter who or where you are, ‘I Want Nothing for Christmas’ conveys a wholesome lesson to be embraced universally by all ages. Hold those nearest and dearest to you close as long as you can, and maybe find some time as the month of December approaches to get cozy by the fireplace with cups of hot cocoa and fresh-baked cookies in hand to enjoy ‘I Want Nothing for Christmas’ as it is intended to be done.”
Published by Fulton Books, Nubia Rose’s book will captivate readers of all ages, helping to remind them of the importance of sharing time with loved ones during the holidays and all year round. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Rose’s story to life, “I Want Nothing For Christmas: Book Two” is sure to be a perfect addition to any family’s Christmas reading traditions.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Want Nothing For Christmas: Book Two” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
