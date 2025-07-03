Lori Stevens’s New Book “Back to the Drawing Board: A Book About Color” Follows a Trio of Illustrated Animals Who Seek Out Their Artist so They Can Have Different Colors
Bellevue, NE, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lori Stevens, an artist and former elementary school teacher who currently resides in Nebraska, has completed her most recent book, “Back to the Drawing Board: A Book About Color”: a riveting story that follows a group of painted animals who, tired of being the same color as other of their species, decide to ask the artist who created them to change their colors.
“After being drawn and painted by Hunter the artist, Hannah the red cow has a problem: All the cows are the same, and she wants to be different,” writes Stevens. “She sets off to see Hunter. Along the way, she meets her friends: Little Ben the yellow hippo and Taylor the blue monkey. They want to be different too. Can Hunter help?”
Published by Fulton Books, Lori Stevens’s book is a perfect story for beginner readers and budding artists alike and includes a chart showing primary colors and how to make secondary colors. With vibrant artwork to help bring Stevens’s story to life, as well as a valuable lesson about the importance of creative expression, “Back to the Drawing Board” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any classroom or family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Back to the Drawing Board: A Book About Color” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
