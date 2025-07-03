Janice Currie’s New Book, "Marty The Mantis," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Finds a Praying Mantis One Day and Raises It as His Own Pet
Penn Valley, CA, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Janice Currie, a loving wife and mother who recently retired from a twenty-one-year career as a Special Education Paraprofessional in her local school district, has completed her most recent book, “Marty The Mantis”: a heartfelt story of a young boy who raised a praying mantis, forming a close bond with his new insect friend.
“When Jordan and his mother meet Marty the Mantis for the first time, they set out on an exciting journey of discovery,” shares Currie. “The reader will join them in the awe and excitement they feel as they learn about this fascinating creature. As they get to know Marty, they encounter some fun surprises along the way!"
Published by Fulton Books, Janice Currie’s book combines a gentle science lesson with themes of family bonding, care for living things, and an appreciation for the natural world. With likable characters, an engaging mini adventure, and opportunities to learn, “Marty The Mantis” is sure to captivate readers of all ages, leaving a lasting positive impact and inviting them to revisit this delightful tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Marty The Mantis” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
