Author CV Wayne’s New Book, "Reticent Embers," is a Riveting Series of Poems That Invites Readers to Embark on an Emotional Journey of Endless Possibilities
Recent release “Reticent Embers” from Newman Springs Publishing author CV Wayne is a stirring and heartfelt collection of poems that speaks from the author’s very soul to bring readers along on a wild journey of boundless imagination and possibilities. With each entry, Wayne’s words are sure to find a special place in the hearts of readers, remaining with them long after the final page.
New York, NY, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CV Wayne, who found his gift for rhyming prose in high school at the age of seventeen, has completed his new book, “Reticent Embers”: a unique and thought-provoking assortment of poems that explores a wide variety of topics and emotions related to the human condition and the beauty to be found within the world.
“In this book, you will find a wonderful collection of original poems as well as quotes and notes that crosses every genre in order to find that special place in the heart of each reader,” writes Wayne. “From ‘Little Brown Girl’ to ‘The Old Country Road,’ you will explore a melodious symmetry of words that takes you on a journey to a world of boundless possibilities as long as you have the courage to say ‘what if.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, CV Wayne’s enthralling series is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Reticent Embers” manages to defy genres, making this a must read for any fan of poetry.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Reticent Embers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
