Author M.J. AKA’s New Book, "Surviving Deceitful Men: Book Two of a Trilogy," is a Compelling Memoir That Recounts the Struggles in Love the Author Has Endured
Recent release “Surviving Deceitful Men: Book Two of a Trilogy” from Newman Springs Publishing author M.J. AKA is a stirring and deeply personal autobiographical account that invites readers to witness the difficult relationships the author has experienced in her life, and how each one has left a lasting impact on her and her ability to trust in others.
New York, NY, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- M.J. AKA has completed her new book, “Surviving Deceitful Men: Book Two of a Trilogy”: a riveting and captivating memoir that follows the author as she experiences heartache and loss on her journey to find love and learn how to have faith in her partners once more.
“My first book revealed to you that the decisions I made had taken me down a very dark path in my life,” writes M.J. AKA. “I wore a mask to cover up the pain I was enduring and only showed happiness to the people around me. I soon realized that I could hide those painful memories deep inside myself, and I knew that it was up to me to move forward and continue to be strong.
“After fleeing the country for almost two years, it felt good to return home again. My parents were more than happy to have me back in their lives, but it was difficult at first. I was now in my early thirties and had already been married twice. Returning to live under my parents’ roof proved to be uncomfortable, to say the least, but I adjusted.
“I had escaped an abusive marriage, and I prayed that coming back to my hometown wouldn’t open a pandora’s box for me if my abuser found out I had returned. I needed to move on with my life and begin again. I hoped that this new path of life I was on would lead me to true happiness once and for all.
“In reading my second book, you will discover that things are not always what they seem to be. Do we ever really know someone? Or do they just project what they want you to see, covering up their deceitful ways with the mask they wear.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, M.J. AKA’s enthralling series will captivate readers as they follow along on the author’s journey of resilience, witnessing how the author chooses to evolve and survive amidst the lies and chaos around her.
A portion of the profits made from the sale of this book will be donated to the ALS Foundation in memory of the author’s mother.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Surviving Deceitful Men: Book Two of a Trilogy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“My first book revealed to you that the decisions I made had taken me down a very dark path in my life,” writes M.J. AKA. “I wore a mask to cover up the pain I was enduring and only showed happiness to the people around me. I soon realized that I could hide those painful memories deep inside myself, and I knew that it was up to me to move forward and continue to be strong.
“After fleeing the country for almost two years, it felt good to return home again. My parents were more than happy to have me back in their lives, but it was difficult at first. I was now in my early thirties and had already been married twice. Returning to live under my parents’ roof proved to be uncomfortable, to say the least, but I adjusted.
“I had escaped an abusive marriage, and I prayed that coming back to my hometown wouldn’t open a pandora’s box for me if my abuser found out I had returned. I needed to move on with my life and begin again. I hoped that this new path of life I was on would lead me to true happiness once and for all.
“In reading my second book, you will discover that things are not always what they seem to be. Do we ever really know someone? Or do they just project what they want you to see, covering up their deceitful ways with the mask they wear.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, M.J. AKA’s enthralling series will captivate readers as they follow along on the author’s journey of resilience, witnessing how the author chooses to evolve and survive amidst the lies and chaos around her.
A portion of the profits made from the sale of this book will be donated to the ALS Foundation in memory of the author’s mother.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Surviving Deceitful Men: Book Two of a Trilogy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories