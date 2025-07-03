Author M.J. AKA’s New Book, "Surviving Deceitful Men: Book Two of a Trilogy," is a Compelling Memoir That Recounts the Struggles in Love the Author Has Endured

Recent release “Surviving Deceitful Men: Book Two of a Trilogy” from Newman Springs Publishing author M.J. AKA is a stirring and deeply personal autobiographical account that invites readers to witness the difficult relationships the author has experienced in her life, and how each one has left a lasting impact on her and her ability to trust in others.