Extreme Success: A Decade of Publishing Without Limits
Extremis Publishing Has Reasons to Celebrate Award-Winning Independent Publishing Excellence
Stirling, United Kingdom, July 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Extremis Publishing Ltd, an award-winning independent publishing house based in Central Scotland, has good reasons to celebrate this week. The company is proud to announce its tenth anniversary - marking a decade of innovation, creativity, and dedication to quality publishing - with the launch of a new regular newsletter, "Extremis Etc.".
Since it was founded in July 2015, Extremis Publishing has built a reputation for championing original voices and unique perspectives, with a strong focus on non-fiction titles that explore culture, heritage, history, and the arts. Over the past ten years, the company has published a diverse catalogue of works that have resonated with readers across the UK and internationally. Extremis Publishing has received multiple accolades in recognition of its contribution to Scottish arts and literature. The company was honoured with the Independent Publishing Company of the Year Award at the Scotland Prestige Awards 2021/22, 2022/23 and 2023/24; Publisher of the Year at the Innovation and Excellence Awards 2024; and most recently Non-Fiction Book Publisher of the Year for Scotland at the Business Excellence Awards 2025 - a testament to its continued commitment to excellence and innovation in the independent publishing sector.
Company founders Julie and Tom Christie attribute their success to a commitment to author care, editorial integrity, and a passion for celebrating the unique. "We started Extremis Publishing with a vision to offer something a little different - to give a platform to independent voices and unusual subjects," said Dr Tom Christie. "It's been a wonderful journey so far, and we're honoured by the stalwart support we've received from readers, authors, and booksellers over the years."
Looking ahead, Extremis Publishing is preparing an exciting new lineup for its second decade. The company plans to expand its offerings and continue to foster strong relationships with emerging and established authors alike. A number of new titles are slated for release in late 2025 and throughout 2026, further exploring society and culture through fresh and unexpected lenses.
For those wishing to follow the company's work in the future, a brand new regular newsletter will be launched on Thursday 3rd July to coincide with the date of the company's founding. "Extremis Etc." offers readers an engaging and accessible insight into the company's latest activities, forthcoming publications, and behind-the-scenes stories. Published every two months, the newsletter serves as a central hub for updates, exclusive content, and curated features that reflect the spirit and values of this ever-independent Scottish publisher. To subscribe, please visit: https://extremispublishing.substack.com/
The company's distinctive approach - combining high production values, compelling subject matter, and an independent spirit - has earned it praise from critics and readers alike. Extremis titles have been featured in national media, presented at literary events, and supported by organisations from Scotland's wider arts and heritage community. Events featuring books and authors are regularly organised throughout the year in different venues including libraries and further and higher education institutions, and Extremis has also been involved for the past three years in conceiving and presenting the "Writing for Publication" lecture series at Forth Valley College - a course which has attracted attendees from right across the country.
Extremis Publishing would like to thank its readers, authors, and partners for their continued support over the past ten years and looks forward to the next chapter in its publishing journey.
