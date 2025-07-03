Author Johnnie Marshall’s New Book, "The Healing Book," is a Thought-Provoking Overview of the World, as Told Through the Lens of the Bible and Its Divine Truths
Recent release “The Healing Book: It Will Heal Your Mind, Soul, and Body. The Full Understanding About the World From the Beginning to the End According to the Bible” from Covenant Books author Johnnie Marshall is a unique look at the history of the world, relating the divine truths from the Bible to help readers gain insight into God’s designs for mankind.
Augusta, GA, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Johnnie Marshall, a devout follower of Christ and the Bible, has completed his new book, “The Healing Book: It Will Heal Your Mind, Soul, and Body. The Full Understanding About the World From the Beginning to the End According to the Bible”: a powerful look at how the Bible can help to explain the history of the world while providing healing and comfort to individuals.
“This book will heal your mind, soul, and body,” shares Marshall. “It contains the full understanding about the world from the beginning to the end according to the Bible.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Johnnie Marshall’s new book will help provide readers with clarity and understanding in an ever-shifting world of confusion and temptation. Drawing from years of Biblical research, “The Healing Book” is a perfect read for fellow Biblical scholars or anyone seeking to learn about God’s Holy Word.
Readers can purchase “The Healing Book: It Will Heal Your Mind, Soul, and Body. The Full Understanding About the World From the Beginning to the End According to the Bible” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
