Author Johnnie Marshall’s New Book, "The Healing Book," is a Thought-Provoking Overview of the World, as Told Through the Lens of the Bible and Its Divine Truths

Recent release “The Healing Book: It Will Heal Your Mind, Soul, and Body. The Full Understanding About the World From the Beginning to the End According to the Bible” from Covenant Books author Johnnie Marshall is a unique look at the history of the world, relating the divine truths from the Bible to help readers gain insight into God’s designs for mankind.