Author Michael Ferguson’s New Book, “At the Foot of the Son: The Parables of Jesus,” is a Comprehensive Exploration of Jesus Christ’s Parables from the Bible
Recent release “At the Foot of the Son: The Parables of Jesus” from Covenant Books author Michael Ferguson is a thought-provoking journey that takes readers through the many parables of Jesus Christ, relating each of his teachings so that they can be applied to a modern audience and help guide readers on their walks of faith.
Pendleton, IN, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael Ferguson, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who holds a master’s in biblical exposition and has a diverse background spanning the corporate world, ministry, and education, has completed his new book, “At the Foot of the Son: The Parables of Jesus”: a compelling journey through the forty-two parables of Jesus, helping readers unlock the meaning and making these timeless stories easy to grasp and meaningful for today.
“Go on a journey, exploring each parable in its original setting and gaining an understanding of the everyday life of the people Jesus spoke to,” writes Ferguson. “You’ll learn why Jesus used examples like farming, fishing, and family roles, and how those lessons still apply to us. Whether you’ve struggled to connect with these stories or have always wanted to understand them on a deeper level, this book offers a guide to what they meant to the people who first heard them—and what they mean for us today.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Ferguson’s new book will invite readers to sit at the feet of Jesus, just like the crowds did two thousand years ago, and hear His voice speaking directly to them. Whether readers are new to the Bible or seeking fresh insights, “At the Foot of the Son: The Parables of Jesus” will guide them in understanding how Jesus’s words and teachings are still powerful and life-changing today.
Readers can purchase “At the Foot of the Son: The Parables of Jesus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Go on a journey, exploring each parable in its original setting and gaining an understanding of the everyday life of the people Jesus spoke to,” writes Ferguson. “You’ll learn why Jesus used examples like farming, fishing, and family roles, and how those lessons still apply to us. Whether you’ve struggled to connect with these stories or have always wanted to understand them on a deeper level, this book offers a guide to what they meant to the people who first heard them—and what they mean for us today.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Ferguson’s new book will invite readers to sit at the feet of Jesus, just like the crowds did two thousand years ago, and hear His voice speaking directly to them. Whether readers are new to the Bible or seeking fresh insights, “At the Foot of the Son: The Parables of Jesus” will guide them in understanding how Jesus’s words and teachings are still powerful and life-changing today.
Readers can purchase “At the Foot of the Son: The Parables of Jesus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories