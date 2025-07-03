Author Ashton A. Martin’s New Book, “Polka-Dot Shorts: A Collection of Short Stories for Children,” Allows Young Readers and Listeners to Go on an Unforgettable Adventure
Recent release “Polka-Dot Shorts: A Collection of Short Stories for Children” from Page Publishing author Ashton A. Martin invites young readers and listeners to embark on a sea voyage, explore the jungles of Africa, build a snow castle, or even dig for treasure in the backyard.
Spanish Fork, UT, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ashton A. Martin, who lives in Utah with his wife, Rochelle, and their six children, has completed his new book, “Polka-Dot Shorts: A Collection of Short Stories for Children”: an entertaining children’s book that features imaginative short stories.
In one of the short stories, “Almost Revenge,” author Ashton A. Martin, writes, “It was lunchtime at my school, and I was sitting down at my lunch table, just eating and minding my own business, when Lauren—or ‘Loudmouth Lauren,’ as I called her—stood up with a huge grin on her face. ‘You’ll never guess what Billy did yesterday,’ she said.”
The book features other stories, including “The Wizard in My Basement,” “The Snow Kingdom,” “My Little Star,” “The Mystical Safari,” “Buried Treasure,” “The Magical Sketchbook,” “Flying,” “The Mysterious Children’s Library,” and “A World Under the Ocean.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ashton A. Martin’s creative work offers a collection of memorable tales that is sure to captivate readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Polka-Dot Shorts: A Collection of Short Stories for Children” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
