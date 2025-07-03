Author Ashton A. Martin’s New Book, “Polka-Dot Shorts: A Collection of Short Stories for Children,” Allows Young Readers and Listeners to Go on an Unforgettable Adventure

Recent release “Polka-Dot Shorts: A Collection of Short Stories for Children” from Page Publishing author Ashton A. Martin invites young readers and listeners to embark on a sea voyage, explore the jungles of Africa, build a snow castle, or even dig for treasure in the backyard.